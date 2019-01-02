Cowboys vs. Seahawks odds, line: 2019 NFL Wild Card picks, Playoff predictions from advanced model on 16-6 run

Two of the NFL's hottest teams take center stage on Saturday night when the Dallas Cowboys host the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas (10-6) enters Saturday's showdown having won seven of its last eight games, while Seattle (10-6) has been victorious in six of its last seven. The Seahawks beat the Cowboys earlier this season by a final score of 24-13, but oddsmakers see very little difference between these teams with Dallas listed as a one-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Seahawks odds. The over-under is set at 43 as two of the NFL's top rushing attacks are set to meet up on Saturday. Before making any Cowboys vs. Seahawks picks of your own, be sure to check out the picks and predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight-up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks this season, entering the wild-card round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Seahawks vs. Cowboys (stream live on fuboTV) 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning toward the over, and it has also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The computer knows the Cowboys have been red-hot after losing to the Tennessee Titans at home on Monday Night Football. Since that loss, Dallas has won seven of its past eight games. The Cowboys success can be directly linked to their physical offensive line and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott won the NFL's rushing title for the second time in his career with 1,434 yards and he should be well rested after sitting out Dallas' Week 17 matchup against the Giants.

Meanwhile, quarterback Dak Prescott has been impressive at home this season. In fact, Prescott has thrown 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions at AT&T Stadium. With Dallas' rushing attack averaging almost 5 yards per carry, expect the Cowboys to commit to running the ball early and often to set up their play-action passing game to take big shots down the field.

But just because the red-hot Cowboys have home-field advantage doesn't mean they'll cover the NFC Wild Card spread on Saturday.

No team runs the ball more effectively than the Seahawks, who rank No. 1 at 160 yards per game. Chris Carson has been a revelation with 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns to lead a Seattle team with three running backs with at least 400 yards, not counting mobile quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson has been masterful with his arm as well. The seven-year starter had the most touchdowns (35) in his career and is tied for the fewest interceptions (seven) he's ever had. His 110.9 QB rating is his personal best.

The Seahawks' defense has one of the top 1-2 threats in defensive end Frank Clark (14 sacks) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (10.5). Linebacker Bobby Wagner continues to stir the drink of the 11th-best defense in points allowed with 138 tackles, 50 more than anyone else on the team.

Who wins Seahawks vs. Cowboys? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons.