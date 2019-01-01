Cowboys vs. Seahawks odds, line: 2019 NFL Wild Card picks, Playoff predictions from model on 16-6 roll

The 2019 NFC Playoffs start in Big D on Saturday night when the Dallas Cowboys host the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Seahawks (10-6) are the wild card team even though they beat the 10-6 Cowboys 24-13 in Week 3 in Seattle. Dallas is a 2.5-point home favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Seahawks odds, with the over-under at 42.5. Before making any Cowboys vs. Seahawks picks and NFL Playoff predictions, you'll need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has locked in.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight-up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks this season, entering the wild-card round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has simulated Seahawks vs. Cowboys 10,000 times. The model is leaning toward the over.

The computer knows the Cowboys have a legitimate QB/RB combo with the emergence of third-year thrower Dak Prescott. He went 27 of 44 passing for 387 yards and four touchdowns while leading the Cowboys to a 36-35 win over the Giants in Week 17. He has 26 TDs and only eight interceptions this season. Meanwhile, running back Ezekiel Elliott easily led the NFL in rushing (1,434 yards) despite sitting out Week 17.

The offense gets the headlines, but the defense has propelled Dallas. Overall, the Cowboys rank fifth against the run and 12th against the pass. They are sixth in scoring, allowing only 20.2 points per game.

But just because the red-hot Cowboys have home-field advantage doesn't mean they'll cover the NFC Wild Card spread on Saturday.

No team runs the ball more effectively than the Seahawks, who rank No. 1 at 160 yards per game. Chris Carson has been a revelation with 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns to lead a Seattle team with three running backs with at least 400 yards, not counting mobile quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson has been masterful with his arm as well. The seven-year starter had the most touchdowns (35) in his career and is tied for the fewest interceptions (seven) he's ever had. His 110.9 QB rating is his personal best.

The Seahawks' defense has one of the top 1-2 threats in defensive end Frank Clark (14 sacks) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (10.5). Linebacker Bobby Wagner continues to stir the drink of the 11th-best defense in points allowed with 138 tackles, 50 more than anyone else on the team.

