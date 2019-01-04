Cowboys vs. Seahawks odds, line: 2019 NFL Wild Card picks, Playoff predictions from proven model on 16-6 roll

The Dallas Cowboys (10-6) host the Seattle Seahawks (10-6) on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET in a 2019 NFC Wild Card game and AT&T Stadium will be rocking to support one of the hottest teams in football. The Cowboys won seven of their last eight games to win the NFC East and earn the No. 4 seed in the NFC for the 2019 NFL Playoffs, but the Seahawks already beat Dallas earlier this season by a final score of 24-13. However, that game took place in Seattle and Dak Prescott didn't have Amari Cooper at his disposal, so Dallas is actually a two-point favorite with the total at 43 in the latest Cowboys vs. Seahawks odds. However, given Russell Wilson's history of success in the playoffs, we know making a selection for Cowboys vs. Seahawks will be a challenge. Therefore, before making any Cowboys vs. Seahawks picks of your own, be sure to check out the picks and predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The computer knows the Cowboys have been red-hot after losing to the Tennessee Titans at home on Monday Night Football. Since that loss, Dallas has won seven of its past eight games. The Cowboys success can be directly linked to their physical offensive line and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott won the NFL's rushing title for the second time in his career with 1,434 yards and he should be well rested after sitting out Dallas' Week 17 matchup against the Giants.

Meanwhile, quarterback Dak Prescott has been impressive at home this season. In fact, Prescott has thrown 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions at AT&T Stadium. With Dallas' rushing attack averaging almost 5 yards per carry, expect the Cowboys to commit to running the ball early and often to set up their play-action passing game to take big shots down the field.

But just because the red-hot Cowboys have home-field advantage doesn't mean they'll cover the NFC Wild Card spread on Saturday.

In the first meeting between Seattle and Dallas, the Seahawks were able to win despite being slightly outgained because they were able to win the turnover battle and that's been the formula keeping the Seahawks safe all season. Pete Carroll's squad finished the season with a plus-15 turnover margin and the Seahawks went 8-2 in games where they won the turnover battle outright.

Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald has been a major factor in creating turnovers all season, with three interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. That includes a forced fumble against Dallas in their Week 3 matchup. Considering that Earl Thomas is on injured reserve, having McDougald make a big play from the secondary or possibly Frank Clark (13 sacks and three forced fumbles) force a turnover off the edge to help win the turnover battle could be the key to Seattle covering on the road.

