Cowboys vs. Seahawks odds, line: 2019 NFL Wild Card picks, top Playoff predictions by model on 16-6 run

The Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks have met 13 times in the last 18 seasons, including a memorable 2007 NFC Wild Card matchup that ended in a botched hold by Tony Romo. Now, the two franchises will meet for the second time this season in an NFC Wild Card game as part of the 2019 NFL Playoffs. The Seahawks won the first meeting, 24-13, back in Week 3 thanks to three Dallas turnovers. However, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are one of the hottest teams in the NFL after winning seven of eight to close out the regular season. And given the game is in Dallas, the home team is a two-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Seahawks odds. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, is 43, up one from the opener.

Now, it has simulated Seahawks vs. Cowboys 10,000 times and the results are in.

The computer knows that after struggling to a 3-5 start, Dallas found its rhythm by shutting down the run defensively and striking a better balance offensively. The Cowboys finished with the No. 5 run defense by allowing 80 yards or less on the ground in six of their last eight games, and they did it primarily without defensive captain Sean Lee thanks to impressive play from young linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch.

Meanwhile, doubters who thought the Cowboys had overpaid by giving up a first-round draft pick for wide receiver Amari Cooper were proven wrong. In games Dallas needed to win against the Redskins, Saints and Eagles, Cooper had 26 catches for 473 yards and five touchdowns. At the same time, running back Ezekiel Elliott took on a larger role in the passing game to help make the Cowboys' offense more dynamic and difficult to stop.

But just because the red-hot Cowboys have home-field advantage doesn't mean they'll cover the NFC Wild Card spread on Saturday.

In the first meeting between Seattle and Dallas, the Seahawks were able to win despite being slightly outgained because they were able to win the turnover battle and that's been the formula keeping the Seahawks safe all season. Pete Carroll's squad finished the season with a plus-15 turnover margin and the Seahawks went 8-2 in games where they won the turnover battle outright.

Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald has been a major factor in creating turnovers all season, with three interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. That includes a forced fumble against Dallas in their Week 3 matchup. Considering that Earl Thomas is on injured reserve, having McDougald make a big play from the secondary or possibly Frank Clark (13 sacks and three forced fumbles) force a turnover off the edge to help win the turnover battle could be the key to Seattle covering on the road.

