The Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys will square off in their final preseason matchup on Friday. With the regular season right around the corner, teams are looking to round out their roster. Last week, Dallas outmatched the Los Angeles Chargers, winning 32-18, while Seattle fell to the Chicago Bears, 27-11. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Dallas is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Seattle is a three-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Cowboys odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 40. Before locking in any Cowboys vs. Seahawks picks or NFL predictions, see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Tierney does not consider himself a pet lover. But he likes 'dogs, preferring to evaluate each game from the underdog's point of view.

Over the past four seasons, Tierney is 232-204 on NFL picks when betting against the spread. He is also 22-13 over his last 35 against the spread picks in games involving the Cowboys, returning more than $750 to $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Cowboys vs. Seahawks and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Tierney's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Cowboys:

Seahawks vs. Cowboys spread: Seattle -3

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Over-Under: 40 points

Seahawks vs. Cowboys money line: Seattle -155, Dallas +130

DAL: Under is 7-2 in the Cowboys' last nine vs. NFC opponents

SEA: Over is 5-1 in the Seahawks' last six games overall

Why the Cowboys can cover

Most starters won't see the field, so expect plenty of reps from backups and other players looking to stick to the roster. The receiver room will look different for Dallas, which traded four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper this offseason. There are plenty of targets up for grabs and receiver Brandon Smith has impressed. The Iowa product is a quick and agile playmaker at his size (6-foot-2, 220 pounds).

Smith can stretch the field with his deep speed, and the 23-year-old led the team with two catches for 51 yards in last week's victory over the Chargers. Former USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin is a dynamic playmaker. Turpin has breakaway speed with the moves to make defenders miss in space. The TCU product is a dangerous weapon on special teams and showcased that talent against the Chargers. He logged a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown then shortly took an 86-yard punt return to the house.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Quarterback Jacob Eason is a big-armed passer who stands tall in the pocket, owns solid field vision, and has a quick release. Eason threw for 141 yards in his last outing but is looking to improve these numbers.

Seattle's backfield is battered by injuries and running back Travis Homer is hoping to stand out. Homer is a patient runner who is able to accelerate through the hole and hit the second level. The Miami product led the team with five carries for 44 yards against the Bears. Deejay Dallas is a physical runner with soft hands coming out of the backfield. Dallas is a great third-down pass-catcher and has the ability to get open against linebackers and safeties. He also led the team with four catches for 52 yards last week.

