Cowboys vs. Seahawks pick, how to watch, stream: Elliott, Wilson take on tough defensive front in NFC Wild-Card game

Two years ago, the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks each lost in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. The Cowboys fell to Aaron Rodgers in heartbreaking fashion, while the Seahawks saw the Falcons score touchdowns to end the first half and open the second half, putting the game out of reach.

In 2017, each team took a step backward. For the Cowboys, their defense backslid and the offense went into a tailspin when the dominant line began suffering injury issues and Ezekiel Elliott was suspended. For the Seahawks, it was their inability to run the ball even a little bit, and the spate of injuries that hit their dominant defense.

Coming into the 2018 season, neither team was necessarily expected to do all that much. Dallas was a year and some roster changes away from being its best self and the Seahawks were just embarking on their rebuild. Instead, both teams are back in the postseason dance, and squaring off on the Saturday night of Wild-Card Weekend (8:15 p.m. ET, Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free).

The last time these two teams met in the playoffs, things got really, really interesting. How will it go down this time around?

Seahawks front seven vs. Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys O-Line

The Dallas Cowboys have become a far more balanced offense -- both in terms of play-calling and execution -- since the acquisition of wide receiver Amari Cooper during their bye week. Prior to the trade, Dallas was one of the run-heaviest teams in the NFL. The Cowboys called a pass play only 54 percent of the time during the first seven weeks of the season, compared to a league average of 60 percent, per Sharp Football Stats. Their pass rate was the fourth-lowest in the NFL during that time. Since Cooper made his debut in Week 9, Dallas has called for a pass on 59 percent of its plays, just north of the league average of 58 percent. They're tied with seven other teams for the 14th-highest pass rate in the NFL during that time.

Sharp Football Stats

As you can see above, while the Cowboys have run less often since the Cooper trade, they have remained just as effective when running the ball. And in Saturday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, they will have to remain so, because the Seahawks play primarily zone coverage and Dak Prescott has been far more effective throughout his career against teams that play man. Case in point: Prescott completed only 19 of 34 passes for 168 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions against the Seahawks earlier this season. Both of those interceptions fell into the arms of Earl Thomas, though, and he is no longer playing.

Leaning on the run, though, plays to the Cowboys' advantage against Seattle for several reasons. The first is that Seattle's pass defense is better than its run defense -- even if only slightly. The second is that the Cowboys' offensive line is far more effective when run-blocking than when pass-blocking. And the third is that focusing on the run allows the Cowboys to base the game-plan around Elliott, who has become a far more versatile contributor this year than he was even during his first two electric seasons.

Despite playing in just 15 games, Elliott led the NFL in rushing yards this season, the second time in three years he has done so. Even last season when he was suspended for six games for violating the NFL's domestic violence policy, Elliott still led the NFL in rushing yards per game. He's done that in each of his three seasons. Elliott also saw his yards per carry average jump back up to 4.7 this season, after it dropped from 5.1 as a rookie to just 4.1 last year. Much of that can be attributed to the offensive line, but some of it is also that he was more effective at creating yards after contact, as well as long runs.

In 2017, Elliott gained an average of 2.80 yards after contact per carry, per Pro Football Focus. This year, he raised that average to 3.13 yards per carry. Last year, he was at 1.26 yards before contact per carry, while this year he was at 1.58 yards before contact per carry. Adding around 0.3 yards per carry both before and after contact boosted his overall average back up into the high-4's per carry, which is where the NFL's elite workhorse backs generally live. Aiding him in that run back to the top of the per-carry standings was a spike in big plays. Elliott let the NFL with 22 runs of 15 yards or more during his spectacular rookie season, but he saw that total plummet to just eight in 2017. This year he was back on top, but those big-gain runs made up an ever larger percentage of his carries than when he was a rookie.

Pro Football Focus

Elliott was also once again sparkling as a situational runner: the Cowboys converted runs on third or fourth down with two or fewer yards to go 75 percent of the time, which ranked third in the NFL. Their offensive line typically generated fantastic push in those situations, with Zack Martin in particular paving the way for Elliott (or Prescott) to cross the line to gain.

Speaking of Martin, it should come as no surprise that Elliott was at his best throughout this season when running either between Martin and center Joe Looney or between Martin and right tackle La'el Collins. Martin is arguably the single best run-blocker in the NFL, and Elliott averaged an incredible 5.64 yards per carry when running into a gap directly next to the All-Pro guard. Conversely, Elliott had his worst yards per carry figure when running to either side of the left guard, which most often was rookie Connor Williams before he was replaced in the lineup by Xavier Su'a-Filo. Su'a-Filo was injured last week, though, and Williams took the first teams snaps in practice earlier this week.

(Note: In the chart below, YCo means yards after contact and YBCO means yards before contact.)

Pro Football Focus

This is the monster the Seahawks will have to deal with on Saturday evening. Their best chance of shutting him down is probably the combination of defensive tackle Jarran Reed and linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright. Reed ranked seventh among all defensive tackles with 26 run stops this season, per Pro Football Focus, while Wagner had 24. Wright appeared in only five games during the regular season, but he was back in the lineup for the Seahawks' final two contests and largely acquitted himself just fine. Wright is still primarily an asset as a cover guy against athletic tight ends and running backs, but in a game where a team is likely to lean on the run his services will be needed in that area as well.

The Seahawks missed just 13 tackles on running plays this season, per Sports Info Solutions, the lowest total in the NFL. That should help them against a running back who excels in creating yards after contact. Football Outsiders ranked them 20th in second-level and open-field yards per carry, however, indicating that they were liable to give up the occasional long run. Stopping Elliott from picking those up will be of the utmost priority on Saturday.

Cowboys pass rush vs. Russell Wilson's ability to make magic

While the Cowboys went from being one of the run-heaviest teams in the NFL prior to the Cooper trade to being a team with much more average balance after the deal, the Seahawks remained the NFL's run-heaviest team for the entire season. The Seahawks passed on only 47 percent of the plays this year, far below the league average of 59 percent. Their success rate on running plays, much like that of the Cowboys, was 49 percent. But unlike the Seattle defense, Dallas' point-prevention unit is stronger against the run (fifth in DVOA) than the pass (16th).

So while the Seahawks would prefer almost always to win games on the ground, it seems likely that their chances of an upset will ride on the right shoulder -- and legs -- of Russell Wilson. The 2018 season was likely the best of Wilson's fantastic young career. He completed 65.6 percent of his passes while averaging 8.1 yards per attempt and throwing 35 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. The completion percentage mark was the second-best of his career and the touchdowns were a career-high. In fact, Wilson threw one more touchdown this season than he did a year ago, despite the fact that he attempted 126 fewer passes. Wilson's touchdown rate of 8.2 percent was a career-high figure, and his interception rate of 1.6 percent was the second-best of his career.

Putting Wilson's season into context is fairly simple. This was the first year of his career when he was not either the first (2013, 2014, 2017), second (2012, 2015), or third (2016) most-pressured quarterback in the NFL. His pressure rate, per Pro Football Focus, dipped under 40 percent for the first time since his rookie season. Wilson, like all passers, performs better from a clean pocket than when under pressure, but he actually was one of the best quarterbacks in the league when pressured this season. His 86.2 passer rating under pressure ranked fourth in the NFL. (Prescott was second, for whatever it's worth.)

Of course, Wilson's rarest skill is his ability to evade pressure and create, whether inside or outside the pocket. Again, that is borne out on his numbers. Wilson's average time to throw of 3.03 seconds was third-longest in the league. An incredible 55.5 percent of Wilson's throws this season came at least 2.5 seconds after the snap. That was the fourth highest rate in the NFL. On plays where he did take more than 2.5 seconds before throwing, Wilson was, in a word, ridiculous. His passer rating on those throws was 10.6 points higher than the next-closest quarterback (Matt Ryan). On said plays, Wilson completed 118 of 205 passes (57.6 percent) for 1,992 yards (9.7 per attempt), 21 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. That's a 119.2 passer rating. ONE NINETEEN POINT TWO. Again, that is completely insane.

Opposing quarterbacks actually fared slightly worse than taking more than 2.5 seconds to throw against the Cowboys (92.4 passer rating) than they did when throwing quickly (95.2 passer rating), but Wilson is not most quarterbacks. His ability to make magic happen late in the play-clock is what makes him special. And he is never been that when freelancing outside the pocket. After escaping the pocket, per Sports Info Solutions, Wilson completed 57 of 86 passes for 740 yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception. That works out to a 115.5 passer rating that was fourth-best among the 25 quarterbacks who threw at least 30 passes outside the pocket.

The goal for the Dallas defense, then, is to get pressure on Wilson but not let him escape, whether to the outside or up through the pocket. That's often easier said than done, but Wilson does have a propensity to take sacks by holding onto the ball longer than he should. His 10.7 percent overall sack rate this season was the highest mark of his career, and his 25.1 percent sack rate on plays when he was pressured was the third highest mark in the league, and also by far the highest of Wilson's seven-year career.

Pro Football Focus

Wilson was 5 of 11 for 80 yards and a score on throws that took place at least 2.5 seconds after the snap when the Seahawks played the Cowboys back in Week 3, and he was sacked just twice on 28 drop backs, a far lower rate than he was sacked during other games this season. The Dallas pass rush has come around since then, though, and their overall pressure rate this season is now an above-average 35.5 percent, per PFF.

DeMarcus Lawrence is still the primary man you have to stop, and his 63 pressures are far and away the most on the team this season. Dallas now supplements Lawrence with a wave of additional rushmen, though, and that's true even if Tyrone Crawford (38 pressures) and David Irving both remain out due to injury, as expected. Randy Gregory has a propensity for taking horrible penalties, but he also generates edge pressure more often than any non-Lawrence player on the Cowboys. Add in Maliek Collins and Antwan Woods up the middle, plus Taco Charlton rotating in with Gregory, and the blitzing of Jaylon Smith, and the Cowboys can come at a quarterback from a variety of different angles.

The Cowboys don't blitz all that often, sending additional rushmen on just 21 percent of opponent pass plays against a league average of 27 percent. When they do blitz, they usually send inside linebacker Jaylon Smith, and when they send Smith, he usually hits home. Smith rushed the passer 77 times this season, per Pro Football Focus, and generated 16 pressures. That is an absurd rate of getting after the quarterback. It's no wonder the Cowboys generated pressure 47.7 percent of the time they send a fifth rusher after the quarterback, and 64.3 percent of the time when they sent six guys.

The Seahawks struggled to stop blitzers from getting to Wilson as well. Wilson took 51 sacks this season. He was dropped 26 times on 339 drop backs when not blitzed, a rate of 7.7 percent. But defenses got to him 25 times on 170 blitzes, a sky-high rate of 14.7 percent. The Cowboys don't like to do it all that much, but sending a targeted blitz after Wilson could go a long way toward disrupting his ability to extend the play and work his magic.

Prediction: Cowboys 23, Seahawks 20