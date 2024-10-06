With both Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence out, the typically introverted cornerback Trevon Diggs is putting pressure on himself to be Dallas' vocal leader.
Cowboys vs. Steelers live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch 'SNF'
The Cowboys visit the Steelers on 'Sunday Night Football'
In the Week 5 edition of "Sunday Night Football," two of the NFL's most storied franchises face off as the Pittsburgh Steelers play host to the Dallas Cowboys.
Pittsburgh has surprisingly started the season 3-1 behind a smothering defense and the efficient play of quarterback Justin Fields, but dropped a disappointing road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts last week. Dallas is 2-2 and coming off a mini-bye after defeating the New York Giants last season, but will play this game without several starters on both sides of the ball -- including Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence and Brandin Cooks.
The Steelers have a chance to maintain their standing atop the AFC North with a win here, while the Cowboys can avoid falling too far behind the pack in the NFC East. These are the two winningest franchises of the Super Bowl era, and if they achieve their peak level of play, they can treat us to an entertaining matchup on Sunday night.
Will the Cowboys pick up a shorthanded victory, or will the Steelers get back on track? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.
Where to watch
Date: Sunday, Oct. 6 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Steelers -2.5; O/U 43.5 (via SportsLine consensus odds)
Kickoff delayed 30 minutes
They announced on the NBC broadcast that the game has been delayed due to inclement weather. Kickoff is now scheduled for 8:50 p.m. Eastern.
Tonight's game between the 2-2 Dallas Cowboys and the 3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers is in a weather delay, per NBC Sports.
Cowboys three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons will miss the first football game of his career due to injury on Sunday night. Here is who he identified as Dallas edge rusher who could step up in his place.
The Cowboys finally put up a fight on the ground after entering Week 4 ranking dead last in the league in rushing yards per game allowed (185.7) and yards per carry allowed (5.4). Their Week 4 performance against the Giants was outstanding, allowing a light 26 rushing yards on 24 New York carries. That is the Cowboys' fewest yards per carry allowed (1.08) in a game when facing 20 or more carries in franchise history, per CBS Sports Research.
Defensive tackle Mazi Smith, Dallas' 2023 first-round pick, played up to his draft status Thursday night, earning an 88.5 Pro Football Focus defensive grade, the best of any defender on the field on "Thursday Night Football" while clogging up rush lanes and wreaking havoc in the interior.
Cowboys Rush Defense This Season
Week 1-3 Week 4
Rush YPG 185.7 26
NFL Rank Most Fewest
Yds/rush 5.4 1.1 <<
NFL Rank Most Fewest
>> Fewest in a game in DAL history (min. 20 rushes)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields totaled the third-most total yards (618) and tied for the second-most total touchdowns (five) in the NFL from Weeks 3-4.
Justin Fields This Season
Weeks 1-2 Weeks 3-4
Total Yards 357 618
Total TD 1 5
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Steelers quarterback Justin Fields are the only two players with 600 or more total yards and five or more total touchdowns from Weeks 3-4.
Dak Prescott & Justin Fields From Weeks 3-4
Total Yards Total TD
Dak Prescott 606 5
Justin Fields 618 5
>> Only 2 players with 600+ total yards & 5+ total TD from Weeks 3-4
Despite injuries and a lack of offensive scheme creativity, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is averaging 300.0 pass yard per game along with five total touchdowns and no turnovers the last two weeks. He is the only player in the NFL with five total touchdowns and no turnovers in Weeks 3 and 4 combined.
Dak Prescott This Season
Week 1-2 Week 3-4
Pass Yards 472 600
Total TD 2 5 <<
Turnovers 2 0 <<
>> Only player in NFL with 5 total TD & 0 TO from Week 3-4
With Cowboys No. 2 wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee) on injured reserve, it's likely that 2022 third-round pick Jalen Tolbert will be the next man up. He's caught 13 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown in 2024. Quarterback Dak Prescott has repeatedly said Tolbert is the player he worked with the most in the offseason with Lamb holding out for a new deal and Cooks taking vet rest days in training camp.
"I think you can clearly see what Jalen's done, he does a lot of the little things right," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. "He has a really good connection with Dak and the quarterbacks. And it's only going to get better. That's the beauty of if you look at the top connections between quarterbacks and receivers, just you look at Dak and CeeDee as they continue to play year in and year out, those relationships and connections, they take time to develop."
Justin Fields is once again starting for the Steelers tonight as Russell Wilson will be inactive again with a calf injury. Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Warren (knee) and edge rusher Alex Highsmith (groin) are also both inactive after not practicing all week and being ruled out on Friday.
Dallas' 2024 rookie first-round left tackle Tyler Guyton has struggled with penalty issues through his first four career games in the NFL. His five accepted offensive penalties this season were tied for the third most in the NFL entering Week 5. Here's how the first-rounder is approaching the infraction issues and how he can clean up the problem.
Cowboys 2023 sixth-round pick running back Deuce Vaughn is inactive for the first time in 2024. Dallas 2024 fifth-round pick corner Caelen Carson, who has been filling in for the injured DaRon Bland (stress fracture in foot), is out with a shoulder injury for a second week in a row. Veteran cornerback Andrew Booth and practice squad call-up cornerback Amani Oruwariye will fill in. Oruwariye had the game-sealing injury on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to seal Dallas' 20-15 road win in Week 4.
The Dallas Cowboys offensive scheme isn't doing much of anything to help quarterback Dak Prescott right now. With wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee) and edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (Lisfanc/mid-foot sprain) on injured reserve and edge rusher Micah Parsons (high ankle sprain) ruled out for Week 5, Prescott will need to be Superman -- even though he doesn't see it that way.
The Steelers and the Cowboys have the most Super Bowl meetings (three), but this will only be the second time Mike Tomlin's squad has faced Dak Prescott because the Dallas quarterback was out with an ankle injury in the 2020 season when the franchises last played. Their only meeting came in Prescott's rookie year in 2016, a 35-30 win in which rookie Ezekiel Elliott ran in the go-ahead 32-yard touchdown with nine seconds remaining.
