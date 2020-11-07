Sporting the NFL's best record, the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh improved to 7-0 with a close-fought victory over the Baltimore Ravens last week, picking up a second straight road win. Dallas dropped its third consecutive decision in a 23-9 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Steelers as 14-point road favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42 in the latest Cowboys vs. Steelers odds.

Steelers vs. Cowboys spread: Steelers -14

Steelers vs. Cowboys over-under: 42 points

Steelers vs. Cowboys money line: Steelers -950, Cowboys +625

PIT: Steelers are 6-1 against the spread this season

DAL: Cowboys are winless against the spread in 2020

Why the Steelers can cover

The Steelers are known for their dominant defense, but Pittsburgh is also playing well on the offensive side. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and company are averaging 30.1 points per game, good for fifth-best in the NFL. The Steelers are a top-three team on third down, converting 49.5 percent of their opportunities.

Pittsburgh's rushing attack, headlined by James Conner, should be able to make a dent against Dallas, with the Cowboys ranking dead-last in the NFL in rushing defense. Dallas allows 170.9 rushing yards per game and the Cowboys have also allowed 18 passing touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Defensively, Pittsburgh is elite and balanced. The Steelers allow just 310.7 yards per game, a top-five mark in the NFL, and rank in the top seven in both passing defense and rushing defense. Against a Dallas team that has been aimless offensively without star quarterback Dak Prescott, there is every reason to think Pittsburgh could be dominant.

Why the Cowboys can cover

The Cowboys are a top-eight team in pass defense, allowing just 214 yards per game, and that comes with the No. 3 mark in completion percentage allowed at just 60.6. Jaylon Smith leads the way with 82 tackles, a figure that places him in a tie for the NFL lead, while Aldon Smith ranks in the top 15 of the league with 5.0 sacks.

On the back end, Trevon Diggs is a top-five player in the NFL with 10 passes defended already in 2020, and the Cowboys will need to slow Pittsburgh's passing game.

