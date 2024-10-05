Two of the most successful franchises in the NFL will meet on Sunday Night Football as part of the Week 5 NFL schedule. The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1) will host the Dallas Cowboys (2-2) in a potential 2025 Super Bowl preview. The Steelers had their three-game win streak put to an end in Week 4 at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24. The Cowboys went on the road and beat the division-rival New York Giants, 20-15, to get back in the win column.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Steelers odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before locking in any Cowboys vs. Steelers picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Cowboys vs. Steelers 10,000 times. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under for Cowboys vs. Steelers:

Cowboys vs. Steelers spread: Dallas -2.5

Cowboys vs. Steelers over/under: 44 points

Cowboys vs. Steelers money line: Pittsburgh -148, Dallas +124

PIT: Steelers have scored last in six of their last seven games at home

DAL: Cowboys have hit the 1H money-line in seven of their last 11 away games

Why the Cowboys can cover

Quarterback Dak Prescott ranks third in the NFL in passing yards (1,072) and is tied for fifth in passing touchdowns (6). He has thrown for at least 220 yards and multiple touchdowns in consecutive games.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb is the definition of a WR1. Lamb lines up all over the formation and uses his route-running precision to create separation. The Oklahoma product has the eighth-most receiving yards in the NFL (316) with 20 receptions and two touchdowns. In Week 4 versus the Giants, he had seven catches for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Why the Steelers can cover

The Steelers' defense has come out aggressive and ready to play in 2024. After a month of games, Pittsburgh ranks fourth in total defense (261.3), ninth in passing defense (174.5), and third in rushing defense (86.8). Linebacker TJ Watt is a game-wrecker due to his strength and speed coming off the edge. This season, Watt has 12 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks.

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is another veteran disruptor along the defensive line. Heyward uses his IQ and awareness to make plays with ease. The Ohio State product logged 17 total stops, three TFLs, and two sacks.

