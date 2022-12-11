The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Dallas is coming off one of its strongest performances of the season, securing a 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts last week. Houston's lone win came in Week 5 against Jacksonville, as it has lost seven straight games since then.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Dallas is favored by 17 points in the latest Cowboys vs. Texans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 44. Before entering any Texans vs. Cowboys picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Texans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Cowboys vs. Texans:

Cowboys vs. Texans spread: Cowboys -17

Cowboys vs. Texans over/under: 44 points

Cowboys vs. Texans money line: Dallas -2400, Houston +1150

Why the Cowboys can cover

Houston has been a disaster this season, and the struggles have continued with Kyle Allen at quarterback the past two weeks. Allen has been benched coming into this contest, giving Davis Mills another opportunity. The Texans rank near the bottom of the NFL in almost every major statistical category, which does not bode well against one of the hottest teams in the league.

Dallas scored 33 unanswered points in the fourth quarter of their blowout win over Indianapolis last week, with four fourth-quarter takeaways all leading to touchdowns. The Cowboys have been outstanding on the ground in recent weeks, racking up 220 rushing yards against the Colts. They are still two games back of Philadelphia in the NFC East standings, giving them plenty of motivation on Sunday.

Why the Texans can cover

Houston might be entering this game with a 1-10-1 record, but only one of those losses came by 17-plus points. The Texans have gone six straight games without losing by that margin, and they are going to have quarterback Davis Mills back on the field for this game. Mills was benched two weeks ago, but he should play better after watching the last two games from the sidelines.

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce has been a bright spot for Houston this season, racking up 861 rushing yards to lead all rookies. He had 73 rushing yards against Cleveland last week and also has 165 receiving yards this year, making him the third rookie in franchise history to crack the 1,000-yard mark. Dallas has important games against Philadelphia and Tennessee looming later this month, so Houston might not command the Cowboys full attention on Sunday.

How to make Texans vs. Cowboys picks

