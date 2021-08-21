The 2021 NFL Preseason rolls on with the Houston Texans visiting the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night. Dallas leads the regular season series 3-2, while Houston holds a 6-5 advantage in preseason matchups. As seen on HBO's "Hard Knocks," Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott continues to rehab a minor shoulder injury, putting his status for this game in question. Houston will be without two of its best players, Bradley Roby (suspension) and Laremy Tunsil (COVID-19). The Cowboys enter the Week 2 of the NFL preseason coming off a last-second loss to the Arizona Cardinals, while the Texans are coming off a 26-7 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Arlington. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Cowboys as 3.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 36.5 in the latest Texans vs. Cowboys odds. Before you make any Texans vs. Cowboys picks or any NFL predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

In addition, Hunt has gone an astounding 27-18-1 on his last 46 picks involving Dallas, returning more than $700. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Texans vs. Cowboys and recently revealed his expert NFL picks and analysis. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the NFL lines and betting trends for Texans vs. Cowboys:

Texans vs. Cowboys spread: Cowboys -3.5

Texans vs. Cowboys over-under: 36.5 points

Texans vs. Cowboys money line: Cowboys -175, Texans +155

HOU: Texans were 6-10 against the spread in 2020

DAL: Cowboys were 5-11 against the spread last season



Why the Texans can cover

Houston was impressive in its first exhibition clash. Expectations are quite low for the Texans this season, but the big issue for Houston is a lack of top-end talent. That doesn't necessarily manifest in the preseason, as the focus is often on position battles and overall depth.

Houston has several intriguing young players, led by quarterback Davis Mills and wide receiver Nico Collins, and the Texans have incentive to let their better players see the field for longer periods of time. This is a real evaluation period for the Texans, and the public perception being in favor of the Cowboys could also provide value.

Why the Cowboys can cover

This could be more of a "dress rehearsal" for the Cowboys. Dallas has played twice already and, while they haven't been impressive, the Cowboys are the more talented team. Quarterback Dak Prescott may make his debut in this spot and, with wide receiver Amari Cooper projected to play alongside other key pieces, the Cowboys have plenty of advantages.

Moreover, Houston was strong in its first preseason game, but the Cowboys may have more urgency than a typical preseason game, simply because they are winless to this point and are playing at home against an in-state foe.

How to make Texans vs. Cowboys picks

Hunt has analyzed this matchup from all angles and while we can tell you he's leaning over on the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is and his expert Cowboys vs. Texans picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Texans vs. Cowboys? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Emory Hunt's Texans vs. Cowboys pick, all from the NFL expert who's 27-18-1 on picks involving the Cowboys, and find out.