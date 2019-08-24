Cowboys vs. Texans odds, predictions: Preseason Week 3 NFL picks from proven expert on 63-46 run

Week 3 of the 2019 NFL preseason means starters, starters everywhere. And because no one does it bigger than Texas, Saturday's matchup between the visiting Houston Texans and host Dallas Cowboys will be the most-anticipated game in the state so far this year. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. ET from Cowboys Stadium. Dallas fans should get a considerable helping of quarterback Dak Prescott, who is a perfect 9-for-9 this preseason. But they won't see running back Ezekiel Elliott (holdout) or Amari Cooper (heel). Houston should be close to full strength, as Deshaun Watson has looked crisp in the preseason and defensive end J.J. Watt aims to be in the Cowboys backfield every series he plays. Handicappers have this game as a pick'em, with the over-under for total points set at 39.5 in the latest Cowboys vs. Texans odds. Before making any Cowboys vs. Texans picks on Saturday, be sure to see the NFL predictions from handicapper guru Mike Tierney.

A renowned sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls. Tierney was all over the Patriots in the 2019 Super Bowl, enabling him to finish the 2018 NFL season with a sparkling 63-46 record against the spread.

Tierney knows that Houston is trending upward as Watson continues to look strong in workouts and games. Watson shined in his preseason debut last week, completing 5-of-7 attempts for 60 yards and a touchdown against the Lions. The Texans also appear to have locked in on backup quarterback Joe Webb III, who threw for 286 yards and a score against Green Bay in Week 1 and 186 yards and a touchdown against Detroit.

Even without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who is holding out, the Texans have one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in Watt. Houston will likely lean heavily on running back Lamar Miller against the Cowboys as a prelude to the regular season, but backup Buddy Howell (15 carries, 84 yards, one touchdown last week) will also play a key role. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also appears to be in fine form, catching two of three targets last week, including a four-yard touchdown pass.

But just because Houston has an established offense ready to put up big numbers doesn't meant it will cover the Texans vs. Cowboys spread on Saturday night.

While running back Ezekiel Elliott's holdout continues, it appears an end may be in sight. The Cowboys offered their star a contract extension that reportedly would make him one of the NFL's two highest-paid running backs. Elliott would trail only Rams RB Todd Gurley, and make more than Le'Veon Bell under the reported deal. The reported progress in that deal could be a morale booster for Dallas.

The Dallas defense -- which has looked strong in allowing just 19 points through two exhibition games - will likely welcome back linebacker Sean Lee (knee), who has practiced the last three days and anticipates that he will play Saturday. Kicker Brett Maher has overcome some early-camp shakiness, as he made field goals of 25, 40 and 31 yard against San Francisco and was a perfect 6-for-6 in a live drill earlier this week. Once Prescott gets in his work, he will likely cede to backup Cooper Rush -- who has thrown for a solid 223 yards and a touchdown in two games of work.

