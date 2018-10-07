Cowboys vs. Texans odds: 'Sunday Night Football' picks, predictions from advanced model on 59-36 roll

On Opening Night 2002, the Houston Texans played -- and won -- their first-ever game, a 19-10 prime-time victory at home against the Dallas Cowboys. Sixteen years later, they'll try to repeat the feat as they host Dallas on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Both squads enter with plenty of optimism after earning hard-fought victories last week. The Texans notched their first win in an overtime thriller, while the Cowboys needed a clutch late-game reception to secure their victory against the Lions.

Houston opened as a 3-point home favorite and is laying 3.5 in the latest Cowboys vs. Texans odds. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has risen sharply from 42 to 45.5. Both teams are 1-3 against the spread this season, so before you make any Cowboys vs. Texans picks, see what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the Texans' offense begins and ends with quarterback Deshaun Watson. Protecting him is not only vital for a potential win on Sunday, but also for a postseason run. Last week, the Colts sacked him seven times while thwarting any scrambling opportunities. Despite the tremendous pressure he faced, Watson still threw for 375 yards and two scores to pick up the "W."

He'll be looking to get the ball into the sure hands of speedster DeAndre Hopkins, who had a monster 10-grab, 169-yard outing last Sunday. He also snared a 5-yard TD strike. Hopkins' fellow receiver Will Fuller, who also scored against Indy, is a game-time decision on Sunday Night Football as he hopes to play through a hamstring injury. Rookie Keke Coutee had the first 11 catches of his NFL career last week filling in for Fuller. Also questionable for the Texans is running back Lamar Miller, who is nursing an injury to his chest.

Just because the Texans have plenty of weapons on offense doesn't mean they'll cover on "Sunday Night Football."

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is coming off a monster game against the Lions and will be counted on heavily against his in-state rivals. He had 25 totes for 152 yards, grinding out more than six yards per carry against Detroit. He is No. 1 in rushing yards with 426 -- 88 more than No. 2 Todd Gurley. He also has one TD grab and 88 receiving yards.

