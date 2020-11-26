Who's Playing

Washington @ Dallas

Current Records: Washington 3-7; Dallas 3-7

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team will face off in an NFC East clash at 4:30 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at AT&T Stadium. Dallas will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

After constant struggles on the road, the Cowboys have finally found some success away from home. They had just enough and edged out the Minnesota Vikings 31-28. Dallas can attribute much of their success to RB Ezekiel Elliott, who picked up 103 yards on the ground on 21 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Elliott has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Washington was able to grind out a solid victory over the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday, winning 20-9. RB Antonio Gibson was the offensive standout of the matchup for Washington, punching in one rushing touchdown.

This next game is expected to be close, with Dallas going off at just a 3-point favorite. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-8), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

The wins brought the Cowboys up to 3-7 and Washington to 3-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dallas is worst in the league in touchdowns allowed, with 36 on the season. To make matters even worse for Dallas, Washington comes into the game boasting the fewest passing yards allowed per game in the NFL at 217.6.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.10

Odds

The Cowboys are a 3-point favorite against the Football Team, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cowboys, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last 11 games against Washington.