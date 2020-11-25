Who's Playing

Washington @ Dallas

Current Records: Washington 3-7; Dallas 3-7

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team are set to square off in an NFC East matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

After constant struggles on the road, Dallas has finally found some success away from home. They had just enough and edged out the Minnesota Vikings 31-28. Dallas can attribute much of their success to RB Ezekiel Elliott, who picked up 103 yards on the ground on 21 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. This was the first time Elliott has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Meanwhile, Washington was able to grind out a solid win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, winning 20-9. Washington's RB Antonio Gibson was one of the most active players for the squad, punching in one rushing touchdown.

The wins brought Dallas up to 3-7 and Washington to 3-7. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cowboys are stumbling into the game with the most touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 36 on the season. To make matters even worse for Dallas, Washington ranks first in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 217.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last 11 games against Washington.