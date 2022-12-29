The Titans are fighting for their playoff lives, while the Cowboys are simply fighting for playoff positioning ahead of their Thursday Night Football game. Tennessee is as reliant on Derrick Henry (hip) as any team is on any single player, but he's doubtful, whereas Dallas has a cavalcade of stars to lean on. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb are regulars in the NFL player props market and all have intriguing NFL prop bets for Cowboys vs. Titans.

Caesars Sportsbook has Lamb's receiving yardage bar at 71.5, which could be modest considering he had 98 yards in a single quarter a week ago. Tennessee's 31st-ranked pass defense is more compelling evidence to back the Over, but what other TNF NFL props should whet your appetite? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football, you need to see the Titans vs. Cowboys NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top NFL player prop bets for Cowboys vs. Titans

After simulating Titans vs. Cowboys 10,000 times and examining the dozens of player props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott goes Over 235.5 passing yards. Prescott has not only gone over that bar in seven of his last eight games, but he's had at least 250 passing yards in those seven contests. The only game he didn't was a 35-point drubbing of the Colts in which he didn't finish the game under center.

Prescott has had at least 256 passing yards in every road game this season and is averaging nearly 30 more yards in away games than in home games. Meanwhile, Tennessee has allowed the opposing QB to eclipse 235.5 passing yards in 11 of its last 14 games, with a pair of Davis Mills clunkers accounting for two of the outliers.

Prescott will also benefit from facing an undermanned Titans team, as six defensive starters are either listed as out or doubtful. The model has taken all of these factors into its projection and has Prescott finishing with 268 passing yards on average. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Cowboys vs. Titans

