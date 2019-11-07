Cowboys vs. Vikings: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Cowboys vs. Vikings football game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Dallas 5-3; Minnesota 6-3
What to Know
The Minnesota Vikings are staying on the road on Sunday, facing off against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. Both teams have allowed few points on average (Minnesota 17.56, Dallas 17.75), so any points scored will be well earned.
It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Minnesota was not quite Kansas City's equal in the second half when they met last week. The Vikings fell just short of Kansas City by a score of 26-23. Minnesota's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Kirk Cousins, who passed for 220 yards and three TDs on 38 attempts.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Dallas and the New York Giants was still a pretty decisive one as Dallas wrapped it up with a 37-18 victory. RB Ezekiel Elliott and QB Dak Prescott were among the main playmakers for the Cowboys as the former picked up 139 yards on the ground on 23 carries and the latter passed for 257 yards and three TDs on 35 attempts.
Dallas' win lifted them to 5-3 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 6-3. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys rank third in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 14 on the season. As for the Vikings, they enter the contest with only two rushing touchdowns allowed, good for best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a 3-point favorite against the Vikings.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Dallas won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 01, 2016 - Dallas 17 vs. Minnesota 15
