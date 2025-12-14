Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Cowboys vs. Vikings live updates: Can Dallas bounce back in prime time to keep slim playoff hopes alive?

Dak Prescott and J.J. McCarthy face off on 'Sunday Night Football'

By
1 min read

ARLINGTON, Texas -- "Sunday Night Football" between the Minnesota Vikings (5-8) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1) in Week 15 is a de facto playoff game. 

The Vikings will be officially eliminated from playoff contention if defeated, and for a Cowboys squad that now has just an 11.9% chance to reach the postseason according to CBS' SportsLine model, Dallas is essentially in the same place as their opponent. 

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott feels the burden of needing to win Dallas' final four games to maintain the team's shrinking chances to reach the playoffs even when he's relaxing at home. 

"That's a good question. It's not heavy," Prescott said Thursday. "Even if I feel it — and obviously I think about it a lot — I say that to say that I want that. That's unfortunately the situation that we've put ourselves in, and it's the only way that we can get out of it.

"It's not like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe this is on me,' or that it's stressful," he continued. "This is just the avenue that we have to go, and the only way we can get out of this is handling our business. Whether we're cheering on other teams to lose or not, more importantly, we've got to come in each and every day and focus on the now. Just be present, and when you're able to do that, you'll be OK with the result at the end of the day."

The weight on Prescott won't be as heavy as it was in the Cowboys' 44-30 Week 14 loss at Detroit. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will return 10 days after suffering a concussion against the Lions, and cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) said Friday that he expects to play Sunday night after being sidelined the last seven games for physical and intangible reasons. Diggs is officially listed as questionable to face Minnesota quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who ranks as the worst in the NFL in completion percentage (56%), touchdown-to-interception ratio (9-10, 0.9) and passer rating (67.4) this season among 34 qualified quarterbacks.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Vikings

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 14 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
  • TV: NBC
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Cowboys -5.5; O/U 48.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Updating Live
(8)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys' George Pickens' first lapse of 2025 causes Dallas teammates, coaches to rally around WR

George Pickens registered his fewest receiving yards (37) since Week 1 at the Philadelphia Eagles (30) in Week 14 at the Detroit Lions, and there were some perceived effort concerns. However, Brian Schottenheimer, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have zero concerns about Pickens going forward. Here's why. 

Cowboys' George Pickens' first lapse of 2025 causes Dallas teammates, coaches to rally around WR
Garrett Podell
Cowboys' George Pickens' first lapse of 2025 causes Dallas teammates, coaches to rally around WR
 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings inactives: Minnesota rules out LT Christian Darrisaw (knee)

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys inactives: LT Tyler Guyton (ankle) misses third consecutive game

Dallas LT Tyler Guyton (ankle) misses his third game in a row. Nate Thomas, a 2024 seventh-round pick, will make his third straight start. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys on track to make unique history

Dallas' 2025 squad is tracking toward becoming the third team in NFL history to average 29 or more points per game scored and allowed in a season. The other two such teams are the 1950 New York Yanks and the 2000 St. Louis Rams, who went 10-6 and lost in the wild card round that year. 

Cowboys offense vs. defense ranks this seasonOffenseDefense

PPG

3rd (29.3)

31st (29.7)

YPG

1st (394.9)

29th (378.6)

Pass YPG

1st (275.5)

Last (255.2)

 
Pinned
Link copied

Aaron Jones' AT&T Stadium homecoming

Aaron Jones returns to AT&T Stadium hoping for another massive Texas homecoming. Jones will be making his AT&T Stadium debut as a Minnesota Viking on Sunday, but the El Paso native has plenty of history against his hometown team after four matchups as a Green Bay Packer. 

He has more than 100 rushing yards and at least one touchdown in all four of his career games against his childhood team, joining Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson as the only other player in NFL history to begin his career with four such games in a row against a single opponent, including the postseason, per OptaStats. Tomlinson's victim was the Cleveland Browns.

The last time Jones visited AT&T Stadium was in the Packers' 48-32 wild-card round romp of the Cowboys in the 2023 season. He went off for playoff career highs of 118 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries, an efficient 5.6 yards per carry. Jones' production that day tied the NFL all-time record for rushing touchdowns in a road playoff game, rushing touchdowns in a wild-card round game and rushing touchdowns in a Packers postseason game. 

Aaron Jones' career vs. Cowboys (4 games)StatPer Game Average

Carries

83

20.8

Rushing yards

488

122.0

Rushing first downs

31

7.8

Rushing touchdowns

9

2.3

 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, J.J. McCarthy still trying to get on the same page

The 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year has just 15 yards receiving in the last two games combined, and Jefferson has gone a career-long eight consecutive games without a 100-yard game. Jefferson is the NFL's all-time receiving yards per game leader (91.6), but he is averaging a career-low 62.3 receiving yards per game in 2025. His previous career-low was 87.5 his rookie year in 2020. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy looking to build off of best game of career

McCarthy had the best start of his young career in a 31-0 win over the Washington Commanders: 163 yards and three touchdown passes on 16 of 23 passing. However, he still has a long way to go as he entered Week 15 ranked dead last in the NFL in completion percentage (56%), touchdown-to-interception ratio (9-10, 0.9) and passer rating (67.4) this season among 34 qualified quarterbacks.   

 
Pinned
Link copied

Minnesota Vikings coming off unique last two weeks

A week after being shut out 26-0 against the Seattle Seahawks, the Minnesota Vikings skunked the Washington Commanders 31-0 for the franchise's largest shutout win since a 34-0 defeat of the Detroit Lions all thew ay back in 1980. That makes the Vikings to be the first team to be shut out one week and then shut out an opponent the following week. Minnesota is also just the fifth team since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to accomplish the feat. 

Teams to be shut out one week & shut out opponent next weekSeason

Vikings

2025

Broncos

1992

Packers

1991

Bears

1979

Lions1977
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Bills Battle Back, Show Their Metal & Experience vs Young Patriots Team

  • Image thumbnail
    2:07

    Week 15 Highlights: Chargers at Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    Patriots Loss to Bills Snaps 10-Game Win Streak

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Week 15 Highlights: Commanders at Giants

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Bills 2nd Half Adjustments Lead to Comeback Win Over Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Week 15 Highlights: Cardinals at Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    B-Mac: "The Bears Are Legit"

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Week 15 Highlights: Jets at Jaguars

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    Week 15 Highlights: Bills at Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    What the Chiefs Need to do to Rebuild for Next Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Patrick Mahomes Exits Game vs Chargers with Leg Injury in 4th Quarter

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Week 15 Highlights: Browns at Bears

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Emory Hunt on the Bengals: 'Their Body Language Was Just Terrible'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Bengals Mathematically Eliminated From Playoffs in Loss to Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Week 15 Highlights: Raiders at Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Week 15 Highlights: Ravens at Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    Colts Activating Philip Rivers, Expected To Start vs. Seattle

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Packers at Broncos: Assessing Quarterback Matchup

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Packers at Broncos: Josh Jacobs (Knee) Returns to Practice Friday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Packers at Broncos: Assessing Battle in the Trenches

See All NFL Videos