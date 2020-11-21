The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is 4-5 overall and 1-3 at home, while the Cowboys are 2-7 overall and 0-4 on the road. Minnesota is favored by seven points in the latest Vikings vs. Cowboys odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 48. Before entering any Cowboys vs. Vikings picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 18-9 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning over $800. The model also enters Week 11 on an incredible 114-74 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vikings vs. Cowboys. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Cowboys vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Cowboys spread: Vikings -7

Vikings vs. Cowboys over-under: 48 points

Vikings vs. Cowboys money line: Minnesota -335, Dallas 275

Latest Odds: Vikings -7 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Vikings

This past Monday, the Vikings outgained the Chicago Bears 385 to 149 in a 19-13 victory. Minnesota has won three straight after a 1-5 start. Adam Thielen had two TDs last week, his sixth career two-TD game. He has eight TDs (seven receiving) in his past eight games at home. Justin Jefferson had eight receptions for 135 yards last week. He is the second rookie with four games of 100-plus receiving yards in his first nine career games in the Super Bowl era. Jefferson leads all rookies with 762 receiving yards and is second in receptions (42).

Kirk Cousins passed for 292 yards and two TDs vs. an INT last week. Dalvin Cook had 112 scrimmage yards (96 rushing). He is aiming for his fourth game in a row with 100-plus scrimmage yards. Cook had seven receptions and 183 scrimmage yards (97 rushing) and a rushing TD in the last meeting with Dallas. He leads the NFL in rushing yards (954), scrimmage yards (1,143) and scrimmage TDs (13). The Vikings won the last meeting with the Cowboys, 28-24 on Nov. 11, 2019.

What you need to know about the Cowboys

Dallas lost 24-19 to Pittsburgh two weeks ago. It was the Cowboys' fourth consecutive loss. They have not won since Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury. The Cowboys blew a 10-point fourth quarter lead. Garrett Gilbert passed for 243 yards and had a TD vs. one INT as he made his first career start. Gilbert became the fourth starting quarterback for Dallas this season.

Andy Dalton is expected to return this week after suffering a concussion in Week 7. Amari Cooper had five receptions for 67 yards in Week 9. He had 11 receptions for 147 yards and a TD catch in the last meeting. Cooper has seven-plus receptions and 80-plus yards in three of his four road games this year. Dallas is second worst in the league in touchdowns allowed, with 32 on the season.

How to make Cowboys vs. Vikings picks

The model has simulated Vikings vs. Cowboys 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Vikings vs. Cowboys? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Vikings spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 11 of the NFL season on an incredible 114-74 roll.