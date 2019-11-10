Cowboys vs. Vikings odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 90-60 roll

The marquee matchup of Week 10 around the NFL looks to be the primetime showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys as it's a potential playoff preview. It's the third primetime game in a row for Dallas, which has won the previous two. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Entering Week 10, the Cowboys were atop the NFC East at 5-3 and were the fourth seed in the NFC. That would mean hosting a Wild-Card round playoff game. Minnesota, meanwhile, enters at 6-3 and holding the second Wild-Card spot in the conference – also just a game back of Green Bay for the NFC North lead. Dallas has failed to cover its past four meetings with Minnesota but is a three-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Cowboys odds, while the over-under for total points is 48. Before making any Vikings vs. Cowboys picks of your own, be sure to check out the Sunday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that the Cowboys have lost only a handful of games when Ezekiel Elliott rushes for at least 100 yards. On Monday, the Cowboys were 37-18 winners against the New York Giants and Elliott finished with 139 yards rushing on 23 carries. Dallas is 4-1 when Elliott hits triple digits on the ground this season.

It if comes down to a long field goal to win the Cowboys are in good shape as Brett Maher has made four kicks of at least 50 yards this season and two of at least 60 – including a long of 63, one shy of the NFL record. Maher had plenty of distance on that 63-yard field goal and it likely would have been good from almost 70. Plus, Dallas will look to cover its sixth straight November game on Sunday night.

But just because Dallas is favored by a field goal on Sunday doesn't mean it will cover the Cowboys vs. Vikings spread.

Minnesota has a hex over the NFC East this season and goes for the four-game sweep on Sunday. The Vikings were 28-10 winners at the Giants in Week 5, 38-20 winners over the Eagles in Week 6 and 19-9 winners over the last-place Washington Redskins in Week 8. Minnesota also has had plenty of success against Dallas in recent years, winning seven of the past 10 meetings and covering nine of those.

While the Cowboys' Elliott is having a fine season, it doesn't quite compare to Minnesota's Dalvin Cook. He leads the NFL with 894 rushing yards and has nine rushing scores, which ranks second in the league. Cook has rushed for at least 100 yards five times this season and the Vikings are 4-1 in those games.

