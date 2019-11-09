Cowboys vs. Vikings odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 90-60 run

The Dallas Cowboys are back under the lights yet again in Week 10 as they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It's already the fourth prime-time game for the Cowboys and third in a row. They lost in New Orleans in Week 4, but have won the past two on national TV against the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. Dallas has failed to cover its past four meetings with Minnesota, but is a three-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Vikings odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48. Before making any Vikings vs. Cowboys picks of your own, listen to the Sunday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 10 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 28-17 run that dates back to last season. It's on an incredible 90-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, consistently beating NFL spreads. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model knows the Cowboys have won seven of their past eight games as home favorites.

The model knows the Cowboys have won seven of their past eight games as home favorites. They also almost always win when star running back Ezekiel Elliott rushes for at least 100 yards. He did for the fifth time this season in Monday's 37-18 victory at the Giants. Elliott is fourth in the NFL, averaging 92.6 yards rushing per game.

Dallas has one of the best young linebacker tandems in Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, and they should keep that defense humming at a high level for years with good health. The Cowboys are optimistic that Vander Esch will play after he missed Monday's game with a neck injury, and he wasn't listed on the Cowboys injury report.

But just because Dallas is favored by a field goal on Sunday doesn't mean it will cover the Cowboys vs. Vikings spread.

Minnesota has a hex over the NFC East this season and goes for the four-game sweep on Sunday. The Vikings were 28-10 winners at the Giants in Week 5, 38-20 winners over the Eagles in Week 6 and 19-9 winners over the last-place Washington Redskins in Week 8. Minnesota also has had plenty of success against Dallas in recent years, winning seven of the past 10 meetings and covering nine of those.

While the Cowboys' Elliott is having a fine season, it doesn't quite compare to Minnesota's Dalvin Cook. He leads the NFL with 894 rushing yards and has nine rushing scores, which ranks second in the league. Cook has rushed for at least 100 yards five times this season and the Vikings are 4-1 in those games.

