Cowboys vs. Vikings odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from projection model on 90-60 run

An incredibly busy and difficult stretch of games begins for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football when they host the Minnesota Vikings in what could be a preview of an NFC playoff game with both currently in the postseason field. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys play on Thanksgiving every year so their schedule in November is always cramped. Dallas' matchup against the Vikings begins a stretch of four games in 18 days, with trips to Detroit and New England to follow and then the annual Turkey Day game at home against Buffalo. Only the Lions are below .500 among that group and this stretch of games may determine the Cowboys' postseason fate. Dallas has failed to cover its past four meetings with Minnesota but is a three-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Cowboys odds, while the over-under for total points is 48. Before making any Cowboys vs. Vikings picks of your own, be sure to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that the Cowboys have lost only a handful of games when Ezekiel Elliott rushes for at least 100 yards. On Monday, the Cowboys were 37-18 winners against the New York Giants and Elliott finished with 139 yards rushing on 23 carries. Dallas is 4-1 when Elliott hits triple digits on the ground this season.

It if comes down to a long field goal to win the Cowboys are in good shape as Brett Maher has made four kicks of at least 50 yards this season and two of at least 60 – including a long of 63, one shy of the NFL record. Maher had plenty of distance on that 63-yard field goal and it likely would have been good from almost 70. Plus, Dallas will look to cover its sixth straight November game on Sunday night.

But just because Dallas is favored by a field goal on Sunday doesn't mean it will cover the Cowboys vs. Vikings spread.

The Vikings and Cowboys don't play every season, but Minnesota has had the upper hand of late in the series, winning seven of the past 10 and covering the spread in all but one of those. This will be the first game against the Cowboys, however, for starting quarterback Kirk Cousins with the Vikings. He played them seven times while with the Washington Redskins.

While Cousins is just 1-6 in his career vs. Dallas, he's playing the best football of his career right now. Cousins has an NFL-best passer rating of 127.1 in the past five games, in which the Vikings are 4-1. He ranks second in the NFL with 1,482 yards and 10 touchdowns and fourth with a completion percentage of 78.4 in that five-game span.

