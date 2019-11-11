Cowboys vs. Vikings odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, top predictions from computer model on 90-60 run

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is off the proverbial hot seat with his team riding a two-game winning streak entering Sunday night's matchup and potential playoff preview with the Minnesota Vikings, but a poor result from his team could put Garrett right back on it. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Garrett's contract is up after this season and his future was heavily debated following the team's losses to the Saints, Packers and especially the Jets. The rumor mill has cooled, however, as the Cowboys have easily won their previous two games over the division-rival Eagles and Giants. Dallas' matchup against the Vikings starts a very tough stretch of schedule so a loss could put the pressure right back on Garrett. Dallas has failed to cover its past four meetings with Minnesota but is a three-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Cowboys odds, while the over-under for total points is 48. Before making any Vikings vs. Cowboys picks of your own, be sure to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that the Cowboys have lost only a handful of games when Ezekiel Elliott rushes for at least 100 yards. On Monday, the Cowboys were 37-18 winners against the New York Giants and Elliott finished with 139 yards rushing on 23 carries. Dallas is 4-1 when Elliott hits triple digits on the ground this season.

It if comes down to a long field goal to win the Cowboys are in good shape as Brett Maher has made four kicks of at least 50 yards this season and two of at least 60 – including a long of 63, one shy of the NFL record. Maher had plenty of distance on that 63-yard field goal and it likely would have been good from almost 70. Plus, Dallas will look to cover its sixth straight November game on Sunday night.

But just because Dallas is favored by a field goal on Sunday doesn't mean it will cover the Cowboys vs. Vikings spread.

One sign of a good NFL head coach is how his team reacts after a defeat. Poorly-coached teams can go into a tailspin and see their season go down the drain quickly. The Vikings were playing terrific football before losing a close game in Kansas City last Sunday on a field goal as time expired. However, under coach Mike Zimmer, Minnesota has won 12 of its past 14 games following a loss. Zimmer, incidentally, is 8-3 against NFC East teams as the head coach of the Vikings.

Kirk Cousins and Minnesota's offense has been on an absolute roll in its most recent outings. In fact, Cousins has thrown for 1,176 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception in his past four games. Running back Dalvin Cook, who leads the NFL with 894 rushing yards, is averaging nearly 90 yards per game and has found the end zone four times during that span.

