Two Super Bowl contenders will meet in Week 11 when the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) visit the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Dallas is coming off an upset defeat to Green Bay, while the Vikings prevailed in an instant classic in Week 10 over Buffalo. Both of those contests went to overtime, while the last six meetings between these teams have been decided by four or fewer points. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Dallas is a 1.5-point road favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Cowboys odds from Ceesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 48.5. Sunday's showdown can be streamed live in select markets on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, and you can get 50% off your first year using code ALLYEAR (expires 12/31/22).

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. You can now get 50% off your first year of the Paramount+ Essential or Premium plan with code ALLYEAR, so sign up now here.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Vikings

Vikings vs. Cowboys date: Sunday, Nov. 20

Vikings vs. Cowboys time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Vikings vs. Cowboys TV channel: CBS

Vikings vs. Cowboys streaming: Paramount+ (50% off first year with code ALLYEAR)

Week 11 NFL picks for Cowboys vs. Vikings

Before tuning into Sunday's Vikings vs. Cowboys game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 153-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Cowboys vs. Vikings, the model is backing the Over. Both rosters are loaded with explosive playmakers at multiple positions. Justin Jefferson pulled off an iconic catch a week ago, and the third-year pro could be the best receiver in the league. He's leading the NFL with 117.8 receiving yards per game and is on pace to post the first 2,000-yard receiving season in NFL history.

His counterpart from the 2020 draft class is CeeDee Lamb, who had a career-high 150 yards last week along with two touchdowns. Both teams also have elite running backs, as Tony Pollard has averaged 123 rushing yards over his last two in place of Ezekiel Elliott, and the veteran back's potential return from injury would only be a bonus to Dallas' offense. On the other sideline is three-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook, who is averaging a career-high 5.0 yards per carry and has scored touchdowns in five straight games.

With both defenses logging plenty of snaps in last week's overtime games, this one has the looks of a shootout. The model has both teams reaching 25 points, with the Over hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Remember you can get 50% off your first year using the code ALLYEAR. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.