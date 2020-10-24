The Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team will face off in an NFC East clash at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. Washington is 1-5 overall and 1-2 at home, while the Cowboys are 2-4 overall and 0-2 on the road. Washington has lost five consecutive games. The Cowboys have lost three of their past four games.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team:

Washington vs. Dallas spread: PK

Washington vs. Dallas over-under: 45 points

Washington vs. Dallas money line: Washington -110, Dallas -110

What you need to know about the Washington Football Team

Washington fell short of earning its second win in Week 6, losing 20-19 to the New York Giants. Kyle Allen threw a 22-yard TD pass to Cam Sims with 36 seconds left. But Ron Rivera elected to go for a 2-point attempt and Washington could not convert, sealing the team's fate and giving New York its first win of the year. Allen completed 31 of 42 attempts for 280 yards and two TDs vs. one INT for a 97.3 rating, his second career game with 30-plus completions.

J.D. McKissic had six catches and career-high 84 scrimmage yards in Week 6. McKissic (23) and Antonio Gibson (19) are the only pair of running back teammates each with 15-plus receptions this season. Terry McLaurin had seven receptions for 74 yards last week. He had five catches for 62 yards and a TD catch in his only career game vs. Dallas. Washington has lost seven of its past eight meetings with Dallas.

What you need to know about the Cowboys

Dallas absorbed a 38-10 blowout loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. The Cowboys were down 28-3 at the end of the third quarter. Ezekiel Elliott set up Arizona's first two scores with fumbles and was held to 49 rushing yards. Andy Dalton had two interceptions with one TD pass in his first start with the Cowboys in place of the injured Dak Prescott (ankle).

Elliott rushed for 122 yards and had two TDs in the last meeting with Washington. He has 790 scrimmage yards (112.9 per game) and nine TDs in seven career games vs. Washington. Amari Cooper has 16 catches for 316 yards (105.3 per game) and three TDs in his past three games vs. Washington. Dallas won both meetings with Washington last season, 47-16 and 31-21.

