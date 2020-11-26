The Dallas Cowboys have revenge on their Thanksgiving menu when they host the Washington Football Team in the second of two contests on the holiday. This is the second matchup of the season between these NFC East rivals and the first since Washington blew the doors off Dallas, beating them 25-3 in Week 7. Now, each club enters this holiday head-to-head with a 3-7 record and a chance to, at least momentarily, leap up into first place in the division.

Unless you're a fan of an NFC East team, however, you probably couldn't care less about that division race. You're likely here to see who is going to cover in this matchup. By looking at history, it may not be Dallas' day. Over the last 10 seasons, the Cowboys are 3-16-1 on short rest, which is the worst mark in the NFL. They are 1-8 ATS on Thanksgiving over that stretch.

If you want to feel a little bit more encouraged by rolling with Dallas, however, you could point to the fact that they've covered in each of their last two games. Meanwhile, two of Washington's three wins this season have come against NFC East opponents and own a 3-1 ATS record within the division. That said, Ron Rivera's club has struggled away from FedEx Field, currently 0-4 SU on the road this season.

As for what our experts think, you can check out all of their breakdowns, including their picks, below.

How to watch

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Washington at Cowboys picks

Latest Odds: Cowboys -3 Bet Now

"This is for first place in the division. That's crazy. Both teams won last week, and this game will come down to the Washington defense against the Dallas offense. Can that Washington front impact the game? They can, but I think Andy Dalton will play well here. Look for Dallas to take over first place in the division with a victory." -- Pete Prisco on why he's saddling up next to Jerry Jones and taking the Cowboys to win, 27-21

"These teams haven't necessarily been racking up the points as of late, but the last five meetings between Washington and the Cowboys in Dallas have gone Over -- with 50-plus points scored in each game." -- Jordan Dajani on why he's going a bit contrarian and picking the Over at 46

"The Cowboys were my preseason pick to win the division, and although I jumped off the bandwagon at some point over the past month, I'm getting back on. I mean, how can I not be on board with a team who has a head coach who is smashing watermelons with a sledgehammer to pump everyone up." -- John Breech on why he's hammering a 26-23 Cowboys win