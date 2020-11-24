The Dallas Cowboys will host the Washington Football Team in a key NFC East showdown on NFL Thanksgiving Day 2020. The winner will take over first place in the division. Washington (3-7) is coming off a 20-9 win over Cincinnati on Sunday, while Dallas (3-7) held off Minnesota 31-28. The teams are tied with the New York Giants for second place in the NFC East standings, one-half game behind the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff for this Thanksgiving Day NFL matchup is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys have the sixth-best offense in the league, averaging 393.1 yards per game, while Washington is 28th at 324.0. Dallas is a three-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Washington odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.

Cowboys vs. Washington spread: Cowboys -3

Cowboys vs. Washington over-under: 46 points

Cowboys vs. Washington money line: Washington +150, Cowboys -170

WAS: 3-8 in games played on Thanksgiving Day

DAL: Has won eight of the nine meetings between the teams on Thanksgiving Day

Why the Cowboys can cover

Quarterback Andy Dalton has settled in as the starter following the season-ending injury to Dak Prescott. He passed for 203 yards and three touchdowns with one interception last week against Minnesota, his 25th career game with three-plus TD passes.

Dalton has eight touchdowns and no interceptions for a 107 rating in his past four starts on Thursdays. For the season, Dalton has completed 74 of 117 passes for 655 yards and four touchdowns.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott had 114 yards from scrimmage against the Vikings, including 103 yards rushing and a touchdown reception. It was his first 100-plus rushing game of the year. Elliott is just the fifth running back in league history with 45 or more rushing touchdowns (45) and 10 or more receiving TDs (10) in his first five seasons in the NFL. Elliott has 387 yards from scrimmage, an average of 129 per game, and five touchdowns (four rushing) in three career home games against Washington.

Why the Washington Football Team can cover

Despite that, Dallas is not a lock to cover the Washington vs. Cowboys spread. That's because Washington already has one win over Dallas this season, a 25-3 victory at Washington on Oct. 25. Quarterback Alex Smith passed for 166 yards, one touchdown and one interception in last Sunday's win over Cincinnati. He passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for a 102.9 rating in his only career game at Dallas in 2017, when he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. He has two or more TD passes in three of four career starts against the Cowboys.

Rookie running back Antonio Gibson had 104 yards from scrimmage, including 94 rushing, and a rushing touchdown last week. He can become the first rookie since Nick Chubb in 2018 to rush for a touchdown in five consecutive games and leads all rookies with eight rushing TDs. He rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown in the Week 7 meeting between these teams.

