The Dallas Cowboys are looking to stack wins for the first time this year when they take on the Washington Football Team as part of the NFL Thanksgiving Day 2020 festivities. The Cowboys (3-7) have finished first or second in the NFC East in six of the past seven years and posted three division titles since 2014. Washington (3-7), meanwhile, is looking for its first division crown since 2015 and third since 2012. Washington has already equaled last year's win total and, like the Cowboys and Giants, trail first-place Philadelphia by just one-half game.

The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium. Dallas is a three-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Washington odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.

Here are the NFL betting odds from William Hill and the latest trends for Washington Football Team vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Washington spread: Cowboys -3

Cowboys vs. Washington over-under: 46 points

Cowboys vs. Washington money line: Washington +125, Cowboys -145

WAS: 3-8 in games played on Thanksgiving Day

DAL: Has won eight of the nine meetings between the teams on Thanksgiving Day

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas has two of the top wide receivers in the league in veteran Amari Cooper and rookie CeeDee Lamb. Cooper led the team with six receptions for 81 yards against Minnesota last week and has come up big in the past against Washington. On Thanksgiving Day in 2018, Cooper had eight catches for 180 yards and two scores.

Cooper leads Dallas in receiving with 65 catches for 736 yards and two touchdowns. He has eight explosive plays over 20 yards and converted 39 first downs.

Lamb is second on the team in receptions with 48 for 629 yards and four touchdowns. He has 13 plays over 20 yards and converted 31 first downs. Lamb had a receiving touchdown last week against the Vikings and is looking for his third game in a row with a TD catch. He leads all rookies in receptions and ranks second in receiving yards.

Why the Washington Football Team can cover

Like Dallas, Washington also has a number of strong wide receivers, including Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims Jr. Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, McLaurin led the team with five receptions for 84 yards. He is looking for his sixth game in a row with at least five catches and 70 receiving yards. He had seven catches for 90 yards and a score in the Week 7 meeting.

Sims, meanwhile, hauled in his first receiving score of the year in Week 11. He had five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in the last road meeting with Dallas. For the season, Sims has 15 receptions for 166 yards (11.1 average) and one touchdown. He has three explosive plays over 20 yards and has converted nine first downs.

How to make Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team picks

