Cowboys want to host another Super Bowl but it won't happen until at least 2023

When Dallas hosted the Super Bowl seven years ago, Jerry Jones' crown jewel, the 90,000-seat AT&T Stadium, wasn't even three years old. But playing the title game in the league's most audacious venue was overshadowed by ice storms that struck the area and made travel conditions anywhere from difficult to impossible.

Despite the logistical nightmare, the Cowboys' brass is undeterred, and the plan is to bid on bringing future Super Bowls back to the area.

"We're always interested in bringing a major event to AT&T,'' executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News' David Moore. "That's what we built it for. We'd love to have another Super Bowl. At some point I think we'll get the opportunity to host again. Maybe we'll get a little luckier on the weather. And there won't be an issue on seating. We learned a lot from that. North Texas would again be a great host. We'd give the NFL a great event.''

Ah, yes, that. Some fans attending Super Bowl XLV were displaced because of lack of seating. Lawsuits were filed before the league and ticket holders reached a settlement.

As it stands, the Cowboys wouldn't be able to host the game's biggest spectacle until 2023 at the earliest; after leaving Minnesota on Sunday, the Super Bowl will be played in Atlanta, Miami, Tampa, Florida, and Los Angeles.

"We still think we're one of the best, if not the best, building in the country or the world for this type of event,'' Jones continued. "Economically, we can produce more revenue than any venue the NFL could choose. The league profits from that.''

There will be competition, of course; Arizona, New Orleans and San Francisco have all recently hosted the game, as have cold-weather cities Indianapolis and New York/New Jersey. And while Dallas was ill-equipped for the ice storm that paralyzed the area, Jones doesn't expect fluke weather conditions to affect the chances of bringing the Super Bowl back to North Texas.

"There has only been one snow in 100 years where the schools were out for a week, and it happened to be when we got the main event,'' Jones said. "You can't believe it. But at the end of the day, I don't think the NFL will pay that much attention to that week. Dallas isn't really a threat to have another blizzard like that.''

In case you're wondering: It's minus-3 in Minneapolis on Thursday; In Dallas, it's 62 degrees, and will be 68 on Super Bowl Sunday.