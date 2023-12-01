ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) enter their "Thursday Night Football" showdown against the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) completely whole. Safety Jayron Kearse, who missed Week 12 against the Washington Commanders with a back injury, returns to action in Week 13.

His return is pivotal for the Dallas defense since he wears the green dot on his helmet as the Cowboys on-field signal-caller with the helmet radio to relay play calls from defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

"Two hundred percent," Kearse said Monday when asked how he felt entering Thursday's game. "Oh man, it was terrible [not playing]. It was terrible, but it was Thanksgiving. I was grateful to even be a part of this thing."

Missing last week's game provided Kearse with a newfound appreciation for his football career after missing his first game of the season.

"Just appreciation and understanding nothing is given day-to-day," Kearse said of what he learned by sitting out. "Have to go out and earn it. This game isn't a given. It can be taken from me with one injury. So just sitting out and watching my guys go out there and play, knowing how bad I wanted to be out there it just gave me a much more appreciation for every time I'm able to put my helmet on and get out on that field and play with those lights on just to give it everything I've got and put my best foot forward."

The rest of the Cowboys inactives are the usual suspects. However, rookie seventh-round pick receiver Jalen Brooks is a recent return to the inactives list after playing in the last three games. He totaled 63 yards on five catches.

Seahawks starting running back Kenneth Walker III is the notable inactive for Seattle. He will miss his second game in a row with an oblique injury.

Rookie second-round running back Zach Charbonnet will start in place of Walker. He has 308 rushing yards on 68 carries this season.