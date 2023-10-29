ARLINGTON, Texas -- Following their Week 7 bye, the Dallas Cowboys appear to be the healthiest they've been all season entering Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium. Only two players are listed on their injury report during the week: undrafted rookie safety Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring) and eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith (neck). Thomas is active, but Smith, 32 years old and in his 13th NFL season, is ruled out with an injury for the third time this season with a second different injury. Smith missed Week 3 at the Arizona Cardinals and Week 4 against the New England Patriots with an knee injury.

That leaves five-year veteran Chuma Edoga as the Cowboys left tackle on Sunday. He has played in all six games Dallas has played this season, starting four of them. Edoga has allowed one sack and seven quarterback pressures on 137 pass-blocking snaps in 2023. He joined the team on a one-year deal this past offseason after three seasons with the New York Jets (2019-2021) and one with the Atlanta Falcons (2022). Edoga was a third-round pick of the Jets in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Rams inactives include running back Zach Evans, outside linebacker Nick Hampton, offensive lineman Zach Thomas, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and defensive end Earnest Brown IV. Havenstein is Los Angeles' starting right tackle and will miss his first game of the season with a calf injury.

Dallas is looking to protect the longest active home winning streak in the NFL this week, hoping to run its streak from 10 in a row to 11 in a row. If the Cowboys defeat the Rams, their 11th straight home win would mark their longest streak since the 1991-92 season, part of their first of three Super Bowl seasons in the 1990s.