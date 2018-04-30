Cowboys were reportedly unprepared for Jason Witten's retirement decision during draft week
This time the Cowboys were on the other side of someone leaving unexpectedly late in the offseason
Jason Witten played in the NFL for 15 years, and because he played for so long at an incredibly high level, it felt like he could have played forever. He barely missed any games throughout his career, and his knack for finding space in the secondary seemed like a highly sustainable skill. So when a report came out in the week of the draft that Witten was expected to retire, a lot of fans felt blindsided, and the Cowboys reportedly did too.
Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram said that it was the inverse of the Cowboys letting Dez Bryant go. It was unexpected, but it was business. Sometimes players and teams have to make decisions that benefit them.
Witten isn't the kind of guy to exact petty revenge on a team, mind you. He's 35 years old, and he has a broadcasting future ahead of him, so this is the move that likely makes the most sense to him at the moment. What this does do is contextualize the decision around Bryant a bit. Sometimes teams or players need time to mull things over before they decide what's best for them.
ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that head coach Jason Garrett is trying to persuade Witten to play another year on Sunday, and according to the Jerry Jones Witten is still making his final decision. The Cowboys drafted Michael Gallup in the third round at receiver and Dalton Schultz in the fourth as a tight end, plus they have Rico Gathers and Geoff Swam waiting in the wings. It's an unstable position for the Cowboys right now, but Witten is trying to do what's best for him, just as the Cowboys have done what's best for them.
