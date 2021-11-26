The Dallas Cowboys have now lost three out of their past four games, and injuries have not helped things. According to a new report, the Cowboys are considering holding out one of their top offensive weapons as he continues to deal with a nagging injury. On Friday, ESPN's Ed Werder reported the Cowboys may hold running back Ezekiel Elliott out as he continues to deal with a knee injury.

According to Werder, injured reserve is not believed to be in the cards at this point, but Elliott could be held out next Thursday night when the Cowboys travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints. Elliott has been listed on the injury report with a knee injury for the last three weeks, but was never given an injury designation. The Pro Bowl back was always feeling good enough to suit up, but this injury is apparently something that isn't getting better.

Elliott leads the Cowboys in rushing with 720 yards and eight touchdowns on 160 attempts. He got off to a hot start to begin the season, but hasn't been racking up the yards as of late. He rushed for 25 yards and one touchdown on nine carries on Thanksgiving in the 36-33 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and hasn't rushed for more than 51 yards since Week 6.

While nothing has been decided yet, the Cowboys can afford to sit Elliott for a week or two should they choose. Dallas has another explosive back in Tony Pollard, who has rushed for 531 yards and one touchdown on 100 carries, and also has caught 29 passes for 256 yards. He even had a 100-yard kick return touchdown against the Raiders on Thursday. While Elliott is an asset to this team, the offense shouldn't be hurt too much should he miss a game or two. It remains to be seen what the Cowboys will decide to do, but it sounds like Elliott's knee injury is something they are monitoring closely.