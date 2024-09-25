The Dallas Cowboys are doing something they've never done before this week: play a road game on a short week. It may be hard to believe, but the Cowboys have never played an away game with just three days between matchups. Every other team has played at least six road games with limited rest.

The Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants in an NFC East showdown on "Thursday Night Football." Their last game was a loss to the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

The Cowboys annually host a Thanksgiving game, so their TNF slot is always at home. Until last season, teams could only play one Thursday game, so the Cowboys were always penciled in for a home game on turkey day. Now that teams can play multiple games in the middle of the week, the Cowboys have a chance to be on the road with just a few days between action.

The Cowboys and Lions, who also host a Thanksgiving game each year, have played more games Sunday to Thursday than any other NFL squad.

In 2023, the Lions went to Green Bay to face the Packers in Week 4 and then hosted them on Thanksgiving. The same pattern is happening this year, with the Cowboys heading to MetLife in Week 4, before Dallas hosts New York on Thanksgiving.

Of the past 14 meetings, the Cowboys have defeated the Giants in 13 of them. Dallas is currently a 5.5-point favorite.