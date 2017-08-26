Cowboys will make Mayweather-McGregor fight available in their stadium suites

When the Dallas Cowboys host the Oakland Raiders in their fourth preseason game Saturday night, they will do so while the eyes of plenty other sports fans will be glued to the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight.

No worries, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Friday, according to Pro Football Talk. "America's Team" is planning to make the Showtime special available in AT&T Stadium suites and in some limited club seating areas.

Just not on, you know, the super-sized video screen that will tower over the Cowboys and Raiders on Saturday night.

"I don't think it's affordable what they want to charge us to put it on the big screen," Jones said, per Mike Florio. "I think they would hit us for the number of seats in the stadium. But obviously we can put it on some of the TVs in our suite and things of that nature, which we will do -- our owner's club and some of our club areas. We worked out a deal with them to do that."

As Florio notes, bars and clubs planning to broadcast the Mayweather-McGregor fight will be charged $30 per seat in their respective venues.

So if Jones were actually able to swing a deal for the Las Vegas boxing spectacle to show up on Dallas' big screen and the Cowboys were docked for every seat in their house, the team would be fronting a $3 million bill.