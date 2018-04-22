Cowboys will reportedly pick up fifth-year option on Byron Jones

Jones is moving from safety to cornerback in 2018

Byron Jones may be changing positions, but it doesn't look like he'll be changing teams for a while. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Dallas Cowboys plan to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones' rookie contract. Jones would make approximately $6.2 million under the option during the 2019 season. 

Jones, headed into his fourth NFL season, is being moved by the Cowboys from safety to cornerback. He played two seasons at each position during his time in college, and the Cowboys drafted him in 2015 with the idea that he would provide them with some position flexibility on the back end of their defense. Jones indeed moved between corner and safety as a rookie, but the Cowboys kept him strictly at safety over the last two seasons.

The 2017 campaign was likely Jones' weakest to date, and with new defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard coming in, they've decided to move him back outside in order to take advantage of the height and length Jones has -- which fits Richard's vision for cornerbacks, as we saw during his time as a defensive backs coach and later defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks

The Cowboys made over much of their secondary last offseason, letting Barry Church, Morris Claiborne, Brandon Carr, and J.J. Wilcox leave in free agency while drafting Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, and Xavier Woods. They continued the turnover this offseason, cutting ties with longtime slot man Orlando Scandrick. Moving Jones from one spot to another brings even more change at a position that has been in flux for the Cowboys for a long time. If he can stick at this spot and play well, the Cowboys will surely be happy with the move. 

