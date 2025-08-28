The Dallas Cowboys are currently in a standoff with star pass rusher Micah Parsons over his pursuit of a historical contract extension. While the Cowboys have publicly postured as if Parsons will be in the fold for 2025 despite his public trade request, things may have changed with the season opener now just one week away.

According to ESPN, the Cowboys now appear willing to at least listen to trade offers for Parsons. Several teams have reportedly spoken to the Cowboys about a potential trade, and while no trade is imminent, an aggressive offer could get the ball rolling.

A major facet of a potential trade is the extension Parsons would sign should he be moved. ESPN reports it's not clear if Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, has been granted permission by the Cowboys to speak to other teams regarding a contract which will surely reset the market for marquee edge rushers.

Micah Parsons tiered landing spots: Potential trade candidates for disgruntled Cowboys edge rusher Jared Dubin

The Cowboys again cost themselves money by dragging their feet on this deal. T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers is the most recent defensive end to reset the market, as his new $123 million contract averages $41 million per year.

Parsons officially requested a trade in the middle of training camp, claiming he no longer wanted to play for the Cowboys. Still, he has been present on the sidelines at team events. Parsons has not practiced with the team as part of his "hold in," citing a back injury.

The Cowboys recently had Parsons undergo an MRI, and it came back clean. The team then put pressure on Parsons to return to on-field work by publicly announcing he was medically cleared. Parsons then responded by going to seek a second opinion on his back, per NFL Media.

What the Cowboys could net in a potential Parsons trade could be historical. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State has recorded 52.5 sacks in 63 career games played, is a two-time first-team All-Pro and has been voted a Pro Bowler every season of his NFL career. He is one of just two players in NFL history to record at least 12 sacks in each of a player's first four NFL seasons, the other being Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White.

Parsons is a perennial terror off the edge, as he owns the highest pressure percentage in the NFL over the last four seasons (20.3%). In fact, according to CBS Sports Research, Parsons could go 268 straight pass rushes without getting pressure on the quarterback, and still own the highest pressure rate over the last four years.