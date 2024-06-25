The UFL may start being known as the Dallas Cowboys' unofficial farm system. The Cowboys, who recently signed former St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. and DC Defenders defensive back Gareon Conley, worked out four more former UFL players on Tuesday, including the grandson of a jazz music legend.

The Cowboys worked out former Birmingham Stallions defensive end Jonathan Garvin, former Defenders defensive end Derick Roberson, former San Antonio Brahmas fullback John Lovett and former Brahmas defensive end Wyatt Ray.

Ray is the grandson of jazz music legend Nat King Cole, who recorded over 100 songs that became instant hits on the pop charts.

Along with their recent UFL experience, each player the Cowboys worked out also has NFL experience. Garvin played with the Packers from 2020-22; he recorded 1.5 sacks in 2021 and broke up two passes in 2022. Roberson played three seasons in Tennessee (2019-21) and was a member of the Texans' practice squad for part of the 2022 season. Lovett won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019 before spending one season with the Packers and the past two seasons with the Dolphins.

Ray has played with a slew of teams, including the Titans (2020, 2022) and Bengals (2021). He played collegiately at Boston College, where as a senior he tallied nine sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss.

Given the positions of the above players, it's clear that the Cowboys are looking to add depth at defensive end. Dallas' depth chart at defensive end currently includes starters DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons and backups Sam Williams and rookie Marshawn Kneeland. Meanwhile, Dallas has already signed a former UFL star, adding St. Louis Battlehawks inside linebacker Willie Harvey Jr.