With a contract impasse affecting All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons ahead of the start of training camp, the Dallas Cowboys worked out a trio of pass rushers ahead of the start of their training camp in Oxnard, Calif. The Cowboys are working out free agents Jesse Luketa, Kameron Cline and James Houston, according to a ESPN's Jeremy Fowler,

Micah Parsons, the Cowboys' most decorated pass rusher and one of the best in the NFL at his position, has yet to reach a deal with the Cowboys as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Of the group being worked out by the Cowboys, Houston is the most accomplished player thanks to an eight-sack season he delivered in 2022, with those sacks coming in just seven games with the Detroit Lions. However, a leg injury cost Houston most of the 2023 season, and he he received his release late last season before the Cleveland Browns claimed him off waivers.

Luketa, meanwhile, was a seventh round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 Draft and has had three sacks and a forced fumble in 31 career games. Luketa and Parsons were college teammates at Penn State. Cline, meanwhile, is a former undrafted free agent who spent last season on the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets' practice squads.