Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb opened the 2025 season in uncharacteristic fashion. The four-time Pro Bowler dropped four passes in a Dallas 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, three of which came in the second half. That included multiple potential big plays deep in the fourth quarter that would have put the Cowboys in a position to take the lead.

"Man, that's terrible," Lamb said after the game. "Honestly, I feel like I can't point no fingers at anybody else, you know what I'm saying? I take full accountability and everything else that comes with it because as for me, as a player, I pray for moments like that and the ball to come my way. Obviously, for me to not come up with it, it stings a little bit.

"But I will tell you, if you think I'm not coming back 80 times harder than this, you got another thing coming."

Lamb's first notable late-game drop came with 2:44 left in the game. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threaded a deep ball to Lamb, who got behind two Eagles defenders, but the pass bounced out of Lamb's hands.

A few plays later, Dallas lined up to go for it on fourth-and-3 from its own 45-yard line. Prescott again tried to connect with Lamb on a deep pass. Lamb, who had a step on Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean, dove to bring the ball in but could not make the play.

Philadelphia gained possession after Lamb's second consequential drop and drained the clock, earning a Week 1 win against its NFC East rival.

Lamb still caught a game-high seven passes for 110 yards. The former Oklahoma star is on the hunt for a fifth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season.