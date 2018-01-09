Cowboys' Zack Martin, Maliek Collins both reportedly have surgery after season
Martin had an operation on his elbow while Collins underwent his second foot surgery
The Dallas Cowboys' best offensive lineman is recovering from an operation. According to a report from ESPN's Todd Archer, Zack Martin recently had "cleanup surgery" on his right elbow.
"Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin had cleanup surgery on his right elbow that will keep him out of the all-star game but not from the start of the offseason program," Archer wrote.
Martin's not the only one on the team currently recovering from surgery, per Archer.
"Defensive tackle Maliek Collins also had surgery on his left foot, which had bothered him for most of the season," Archer continued. "He had a similar surgery on his right foot prior to his rookie season and rebounded without any issue."
The "all-star game" Archer refers to is the Pro Bowl, which Martin has made every year of his career. Martin has also been named to four All-Pro teams, making the first team during his first and third seasons and second team during his second and fourth seasons. The star guard is eligible for a contract extension this offseason and is expected to be made the highest-paid guard in the NFL.
Collins took a minor step backward during his second season, but remains one of the better players in the Cowboys' defensive line rotation. As Archer noted, he had surgery on his right foot prior to his rookie year, but he came back to lead the Cowboys D-line in snaps that season.
