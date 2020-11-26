The Dallas Cowboys certainly did not have much to be thankful for in the opening minutes of their Thanksgiving matchup against the Washington Football Team, as they suffered a few notable injuries just in the first couple of possessions. First, offensive lineman Cameron Erving was injured on the Cowboys' sixth play of their first drive, but then came the biggest hit. As Andy Dalton and Co. were trying to convert a third down in the red zone, All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin went down and had to use the aid of trainers to hobble off the field.

Martin suffered what appeared to be a calf injury after being driven backwards into Dalton by Ryan Kerrigan, and immediately left for the locker room. The Cowboys were quick to rule him out for the rest of the game.

After Dallas converted on a field goal, Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory was poked in the eye and missed the majority of the next possession. The Cowboys listed Erving as questionable to return with a knee injury while Gregory has not been given a designation just yet, but has looked like he is ready to return to action. Martin was in the middle of his second NFL start at offensive tackle. The team previously said that he would not be moved to the outside, but with the amount of injuries Dallas has suffered along the offensive front this season, the Cowboys were forced to go back on their word.

Washington recorded six total sacks when these two teams faced off earlier this season. Getting to Dalton will be a key objective for Washington in this matchup.