Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and La'el Collins have agreed to restructure their contracts ahead of the 2021 season, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. The restructures will clear roughly $17 million in salary cap space.

The restructured contracts were more good news for the Cowboys, who received four compensatory picks on Wednesday. In addition to their previously-existing draft picks, the Cowboys have received the 99th, 139th, 179th, and 227th overall picks in the 2021 draft. The Cowboys' four compensatory picks were the most given to any NFL team.

While the league's $182.5 million salary cap limits every club's spending, the Cowboys won't be hit as hard as most teams. The Cowboys carried about $25.4 million of unused cap space from 2020, giving them an adjusted cap of just under $208 million, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboy avoided a colossal cap hit by not using their franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott. Instead of taking on a $37.7 million franchise tag, the Cowboys and Prescott came to terms on a four-year, $160 million contract. Prescott is now scheduled to count $22.2 million against the cap in 2021.

Martin, Smith and Colins have played together since the 2015 season. Martin, a six-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL's All-2010s Team, missed six games due to injury in 2020. Injuries also limited Smith -- a seven-time Pro Bowler and fellow member of the NFL's All-2010s Team -- to just two games last season. Their injuries largely contributed to the Cowboys' first losing season since 2015.

A former undrafted rookie, Collins has started in 61 of his 62 career regular-season games. He missed one game last year after playing in all 16 games the previous two seasons.

Martin and Collins are signed through the 2024 season, while Smith is signed through the 2023 season.