For most of the first half on Sunday, there really wasn't that much excitement in the Chiefs-Saints game, but then things took an abrupt turn toward crazy town over the final 20 seconds of the second quarter.

With the Saints facing a fourth-and-2 on their own 36, they decided to punt the ball and that's when things got wild. The punt was fielded by Kansas City's Demarcus Robinson, who caught the ball at the 14-yard line and then proceeded to run backwards, which is the opposite of what you want to do.

As Robinson attempted to elude defenders, he took a hit from Craig Robertson, who somehow jarred the ball loose. Not only did the ball come out, but it rolled all the way back into the end zone. At that point, New Orleans' Alex Anzalone had a chance to pick the ball up for what would definitely have been the easiest touchdown of his life, but when he fell on the ball, he ended up KNOCKING IT OUT BOUNDS.

Since New Orleans never gained possession of the ball, they weren't awarded a touchdown. However, the Saints did get a small consolation prize in the form of a safety. If this play sounds overly complicated, it might just be easier -- and way more fun -- if we watch the video.

Due to the safety, the Chiefs went into halftime with a 14-9 lead instead of 14-7. The safety marked the first time since September 2018 and just the 10th time this century that the Chiefs have surrendered a safety.

The chaos at the end first half was definitely the most exciting part of the game's first two quarters. The fact that the safety came on a punt return was kind of fitting, since punt returners spent more time on the field than almost anyone else. Over the course of the first half, the Chiefs and Saints combined for a total of 10 punts.

For the latest stats and scores from the game, which is now in the second half, be sure to click here and head to our live blog. You can also watch the game on CBS.