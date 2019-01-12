Crazy rain in Los Angeles could affect field quality for Rams vs. Cowboys playoff game

By now you've undoubtedly already heard about the heaping of snow pouring down in Kansas City and how it will affect the Chiefs vs. Colts playoff game on Saturday afternoon (4:25 p.m., NBC, stream on fuboTV, try for free). Our own Will Brinson has you covered there, including how the over-under total for the game is dropping like crazy due to the expected weather conditions during the contest.

Not to be outdone, the weather gods in Los Angeles, Calif. are blessing us with some heavy rainfall on Saturday, which already appears to be having an affect on the field at Los Angeles Coliseum. Check out these videos from NFL Network's Jane Slater, who is on the field in LA:

Just getting worse out here. Reporters pack your rain boots for LA Coliseum pic.twitter.com/1b3xXMsZl6 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 12, 2019

There's still a tarp on the actual field right now, but you can already see the rain puddling up around the edges of the field and it's not hard to imagine the same thing happening on the field of play when the tarp comes off so teams can begin warming up for the game.

The rain looks like it's going to slow down at some point this afternoon so that may help things out, but heavy rain for hours before the game is sure to affect conditions on the field.

That over-under isn't quite plummeting like it is for Chiefs vs. Colts, but the line is down to 48.5 points from a high of 50 earlier in the week, so bettors certainly expect there to be less scoring than they did when the matchup was first announced. Both the Rams and Cowboys have strong running games they can lean on if the field is sloppier than expected, and the lines on both teams are strong as well. so it's difficult to say who a rainy atmosphere might favor on the field.

