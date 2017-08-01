Crockett Gillmore expected to miss season as injuries continue to pile up for Ravens

If Colin Kaepernick wants to sign with the Ravens, he might want to consider making the move to tight end, because Baltimore seems to be running low on players at that position.

The team announced on Tuesday that starting tight end Crockett Gillmore will likely miss the entire 2017 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn MCL. The recovery time for Gillmore's injury is five months, which means he probably wouldn't have a chance to get back on the field unless the Ravens were to make the playoffs.

Gillmore suffered his injury while trying to make a catch during practice on Friday.

The injury to Gillmore is the latest setback for a Ravens team that seems to lose at least one guy every week to a major injury.

Baltimore's group of injured players includes quarterback Joe Flacco, who's been out since July 27 with a sore back. Although the Ravens don't expect Flacco to miss much practice time, the team hasn't announced yet when he might return, which makes his current health status somewhat of a mystery.

Besides Flacco, the Ravens have also been dealing with multiple serious injuries in the form of running back Kenneth Dixon (knee), tight end Dennis Pitta (hip) and cornerback Tavon Young (knee), who have all been lost for the season. Pitta was released by the team shortly after suffering his injury back in June.

Gillmore and Pitta aren't even the only two tight ends that Baltimore has already lost for the season. Ravens tight end Darren Waller is also out for the year due to a suspension

With Gillmore and Waller out, the only healthy tight ends on the team are Nick Boyle, Ryan Malleck, Benjamin Watson, Maxx Williams and Larry Donnell, who just signed with the Ravens over the weekend.

The Ravens' rash of injuries continued during practice on Tuesday when two players were carted off.

OL Nico Siragusa and WR Quincy Adeboyejo were both carted off the field today with injuries. Coach Harbaugh did not have an update on them. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 1, 2017

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman also left the field after suffering a hamstring injury during practice. For once, though, the Ravens finally got some good news. Coach John Harbaugh said Perriman's injury doesn't appear to be serious.

If you're a Ravens fan, the season can't start soon enough.