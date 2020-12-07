As their Week 13 bye comes to a close, the Carolina Panthers have placed eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday. Those players include wide receivers D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel along with defensive tackles ﻿Derrick Brown﻿ and ﻿Zach Kerr﻿, linebacker ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿, and tackle ﻿Greg Little﻿. Punter ﻿Michael Palardy﻿ -- who is currently on injured reserve -- and practice squad receiver Ishmael Hyman make up the rest of this group of Panthers heading to the COVID list.

When you add defensive end ﻿Yetur Gross-Matos﻿ and practice squad defensive tackle ﻿Bruce Hector﻿ -- both of whom were placed on the reserve/COVID list last week -- Carolina nearly has a dozen players currently on the shelf due to the pandemic.

Of course, just because these players have been placed on the reserve/COVID list it doesn't necessarily mean that they have tested positive. If a player is deemed a close contact to someone who has the virus, that could also trigger placement on the reserve list just as a positive test would. If it's the former, there's a chance that some of these players could be available for the Panthers' Week 14 matchup with the Broncos, who also felt the wrath of the pandemic this year when all of their quarterbacks were ruled ineligible for Week 12. If it's the latter, that road becomes a bit more challenging.

D.J. Moore CAR • WR • 12 TAR 89 REC 50 REC YDs 924 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

As it relates to the receivers, Moore and Samuel are key pieces within Carolina's passing game. Moore currently leads the team in receiving yards (924) and receiving touchdowns (four) while Samuel has five scores on the year and 634 yards from scrimmage. If they are forced to miss Week 14, Robby Anderson would be asked to carry a tremendous amount of the weight in the receiver unit. Fortunately, star running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to return to the backfield, which should help Teddy Bridgewater.

Defensively, Carolina could be extremely thin along the defensive line as rookie ﻿Bravvion Roy﻿ is currently the only defensive tackle on the 53-man roster.