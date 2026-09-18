The only negative for the Bills during the first half of Thursday night's game was DJ Moore exiting the game in the second quarter after sustaining a shoulder injury and a stinger. Moore was ruled out for the game.

Moore sustained the injury after falling hard on his shoulder in the back of Detroit's end zone. He left the field and went into the locker room, where he received X-rays.

Moore didn't catch any passes during the first half. The Bills led the Lions,27-10, at halftime after scoring touchdowns on each of their first four possessions.

Last week, Moore caught five passes for 100 yards while helping Buffalo post a 36-31 win over the Texans in Houston. That game was Moore's first for the Bills after he was traded from Chicago during the offseason.

The 29-year-old Moore spent his first five NFL seasons with the Panthers before he was traded to Chicago ahead of the 2023 season. From 2019-23, Moore posted four seasons with at least 1,100 receiving yards. His best season was back in 2023, when he set career highs with 1,364 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches.

We'll provide an update on Moore's status as soon as one is available.

You can follow our live blog for updates from Thursday's game.