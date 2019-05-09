Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz have big-money extensions ahead, but which deserves one more is up for debate

The Pick Six Podcast is back, folks. Host Will Brinson is on vacation, but that doesn't mean we're not still talking football all week.

After discussing Brinson's tweeting habits while on vacation in Disney World (and a little bit of "Game of Thrones"), Pete Prisco and Brady Quinn get into the real discussion on Thursday: Who would you rather pay with a big-money extension, Dak Prescott or Carson Wentz?

"If you have a franchise quarterback, you better pay him," Prisco notes. "But the question is, is Dak Prescott a franchise quarterback?"

Brady says it's a tough question to answer, but Jerry and Stephen Jones have already made it fairly clear where they fall on this question, noting several times that they believe Prescott is indeed a franchise quarterback. That means he's going to get a big raise, and soon.

Also in line for a raise, and fairly soon, is his fellow 2016 draft-mate, Carson Wentz. Eagles GM Howie Roseman made it clear earlier this week that the team expects to pay Wentz and keep him around for a long time.

So, which of these two young QBs would you rather lavish with a big-money extension? Prisco and Quinn discuss that and more. Listen to the full podcast below, and make sure to subscribe to get the pod in your inbox every single day.