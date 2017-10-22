Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott help Cowboys blow the 49ers off the field

The bye week appears to have been good to the Dallas Cowboys.

After taking a week to recover from their heartbreaking loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, the Cowboys rolled into San Francisco and put together their most complete performance of the season, blowing the 49ers off the field, 40-10. The Boys were led, as was so often the case last year as they sprinted to a 13-3 record, by the star backfield duo of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

Zeke got things started, rumbling for two touchdowns in the first 7:04 of the first quarter, the second of which showcased the kind of speed and second-level burst that has so often been missing from him this season.

He showed off that and a whole lot more on a second-half screen pass, nabbing the ball in the backfield and zooming 72 yards for his third score of the day. On the way through the 49ers' defense, he set up his blockers, eluded several tacklers, tiptoed the sideline, and cut back to the end side to find his way across the goal line.

That touchdown toss was one of three for Prescott on the day, and he was remarkably efficient with his 25 pass attempts. He found Jason Witten, Zeke, and finally Dez Bryant on his three scores, each seemingly more impressive than the last.

The first touchdown, to Witten, was a touch-perfect fade route that the wily old tight end one-handed in the back of the end zone.

After running in the Cowboys' fifth touchdown of the afternoon late in the third, Dak pushed Dez into a tie for first on the Cowboys' all-time receiving touchdowns list, connecting with his No. 1 target on the 71st receiving score of his career, tying him with Bob Hayes atop the leaderboard. Dez had a heck of an afternoon himself, hauling in seven passes for 63 yards and that score.

By the end of the day, the Cowboys had their biggest win over the 49ers since 1980. That's a long time. It only counts for one win in the books, though, and the Cowboys will need to keep stacking those if they want to make the playoffs.

They're 3-3 and two games back of the NFC East-leading Eagles, with a tough stretch of schedule coming up: the Cowboys travel to Washington next week before hosting the Chiefs, visiting the Falcons and playing at home against Philly. They're going to have to go at least 3-1 in that stretch to make up ground. If they play like they did Sunday, they've got a pretty good chance to do it.